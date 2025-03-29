Spirit Can't Complete Comeback in Game 2, Trail Series 2-0

March 29, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit's Carson Harmer in action

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit fell to the Erie Otters 9-5 in Game 2 on Saturday, March 29th. Liam Storch and Michael Misa both scored twice, with Misa also picking up an assist. Kaleb Papineau got the start in net for Saginaw recording 34 saves on 42 shots. Noah Erliden was the starting goaltender for Erie, tallying 28 saves on 33 shots.

The Spirit got on the board first as Igor Chernyshov sniped the puck top shelf. Kristian Epperson and PJ Forgione got the assists to give Saginaw a 1-0 lead 2:49 into the game.

Erie tied the game as Martin Misiak got loose on a breakaway and buried a shot past Papineau. Dylan Edwards and Nathan Sauder tallied the assists.

The Otters took their first lead of the game while shorthanded as Sam Alfano fired a pass from Pano Fimis into the back of the net. Fimis and Nathan Sauder recorded the assists.

Saginaw tied the game at 2-2 as Michael Misa slapped a rebound past Erliden while on a man advantage. Zayne Parekh and Igor Chernyshov picked up the assists.

After 1: SAG 2 - 2 ER (Total Shots: 13 - 15)

Martin Misiak regained the Otters lead as he buried his second goal of the game over the glove of Papineau. Dylan Edwards and Malcolm Spence were credited with the assists.

Liam Storch tied the game at 3-3 as he tipped James Guo's shot from the point into the back of the net. Guo and Graydon Jones recorded the assists.

With 4:23 left in the second, the Otters took a 4-3 lead during four-on-three play as Dylan Edwards snapped a shot into the Spirit net. Martin Misiak and Pano Fimis tallied the assists.

After 2: SAG 3 - 4 ER (2nd Period Shots: 7 - 15 Totals Shots: 20 - 30)

Erie lit the lamp 30 seconds into the third as Pano Fimis tucked a loose puck into the wide-open Spirit net. Fimis' third of the playoffs gave the Otters a 5-3 lead.

Saginaw got one back while shorthanded as Liam Storch got the loose puck off the faceoff and tucked in between the post and the pad of Erliden. Michael Misa got the lone assist on Storch's second of the game.

The Otters responded 28 seconds later as Martin Misiak completed the hat-trick as he lifted the puck into the back of the net. Pano Fimis and Malcolm Spence tallied the assists while on a man-advantage.

Michael Misa made it a 6-5 game while on the powerplay as he fired a one-timer into the Erie net. Calem Mangone and Igor Chernyshov got the assists 7:17 into the third period.

After a turnover at Sprit blueline, Pano Fimis scored his second goal of the game. Wesley Royston was credited with assist.

Erie continued to pour it on as Dylan Edwards ripped a shot that squeaked through the pads of Papineau. Wesley Royston and Nathan Sauder recorded the assists which made it an 8-5 game.

With Saginaw's net empty, Pano Fimis sent a shot from the neutral zone into the net for his third goal of the game.

FINAL: SAG 5 - 9 ER (3rd Period Shots: 13 - 13 Total Shots: 33 - 43)

Powerplays: SAG 2/3 ER 2/5

Goaltenders: SAG Kaleb Papineau (34 Saves / 42 Shots L) ER Noah Erliden (28 Saves / 33 Shots W)

Saginaw travels to Erie for Game 3 of the series against the Otters on April 1st. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM at the Erie Insurance Arena.

