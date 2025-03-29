Misiak, Fimis Record First-Career Post-Season Hat Tricks as Erie Gains 2-0 Series Lead

Saginaw, Michigan - A chance to steal home-ice advantage away from the Saginaw Spirit would present itself in Game 2 of the first round of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs for the Erie Otters. After a dominant 8-5 victory on Thursday night, the Erie Otters would come into a sold-out Dow Event Center on Saturday night with a chance to head home up 2-0. Erie would score all eight of its goals in the victory in the second period - a modern-era record for goals in a single period by one team in the OHL post-season. Now with a fired up Saginaw team looking to even the series, the pressure would be on Erie to finish the job on the road weekend.

The opening 20 minutes of the game would be more of what the expectation for the playoff series was expected to be. 2:49 into the contest, Igor Chernyshov (1) would give Saginaw its first lead of the series 1-0. The two teams would skate scoreless for 10 minutes, until a perfect feed from Nathan Sauder and Dylan Edwards would hit Martin Misiak (2) on a breakaway to the net front to tie the game. It would be back-to-back goals in less than a minute for Erie, as Sam Alfano (2, SHG) would give Erie its third short-handed goal of the post-season, and first lead of the night. Late in the period, Michael Misa (1) would knot things up for the Spirit in a 2-2 game. Erie would lead in shots 15-13 after 20, with both teams looking to steal momentum in the middle frame.

The game would find a bit more normalization in the second period, with less odd-man-rushes and opportunities turning into goals. That is not to say, however, that goals were not present in the period. Just over three minutes into the frame Martin Misiak (3, PPG) would find his second of the night on the Otters' man-advantage to go ahead 3-2. It would take 11 minutes, but Liam Storch (2) would knot things up from the Spirit side 3-3. On yet another power play opportunity, Dylan Edwards (2, PPG) would collect his third point of the evening to give Erie a 4-3 lead headed into the final period. Erie would hold a 30-20 shot advantage through 40.

The third period would be a wacky one, with the Otters looking to put a stranglehold on the series. Erie would record the first goal of the frame just :30 in as Pano Fimis (3) would record his first of the night. On a power play opportunity moments later, Liam Storch (3, SHG) would keep the game close with his second of the night. The game-winning goal would also be a hat trick goal - the first of the OHL post-season and first playoff one for Martin Misiak (4, PPG, GWG) to give Erie its lead back. The last gasp from the Spirit would come via Michael Misa (2, PPG), but Erie would respond with the first playoff hat trick for Pano Fimis (4, 5 ENG) and a Dylan Edwards (3) second goal to give Erie a 9-5 victory, and a 2-0 series advantage heading home. Erie would dominate the shots category 43-33 in the win.

With the Otters up 2-0, the series now turns toward Erie for games three and four. The Otters will play host on Tuesday, April 1 with a Whackpaper Giveaway (pres. by Rebich Investments), and Thursday, April 3 for game four.

