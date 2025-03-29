Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit (4) vs Erie Otters (5) Game 2

March 29, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Spirit (0-1) host the Otters (1-0) at the Dow Event Center for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday night. Saginaw looks to even the series at one game apiece after an 8-5 Otters victory in the series opener.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 471

Series so Far:

After a scoreless first period in Game 1 that saw Saginaw lead 14-6 in shots, Erie scored five goals in a five-minute span early in the second to take a 5-0 lead. The Otters added to more midway through the period before Saginaw finally had an answer while on a powerplay. Pano Fimis closed out the second period with his second goal of the game to give Erie an 8-1 lead heading into the third. The final period was controlled by the Spirit, as they scored four unanswered goals, but ultimately came up short and Erie secured an 8-5 win.

Players to Watch:

Calem Mangone continued his strong scoring season into the playoffs with a goal in Game 1. Mangone will try to create offense again in Game 2 and is Saginaw's leading returning scorer from the 2024 playoffs (7G-7A-14P). Kristian Epperson started his OHL playoff career strong in Game 1 with a powerplay goal to get Saginaw on the board, following an 80-point regular season. Zayne Parekh is Saginaw's leading active playoff performer, with 22 points in 25 career playoff games. After Kaeden Johnston left Game 1 with an upper body injury, the Spirit recalled forward Liam Campbell from the Chatham Maroons of the GOJHL. The 2008-born Campbell finished the year with 27 goals - second on his team and third among GOJHL rookies.

Pano Fimis and Malcolm Spence both scored twice in the Otters win on Thursday. Both will look to continue their hot start to the playoffs in Game 2. Fimis led the Otters in scoring with 86 points during the regular season. Sam Alfano tallied a goal and an assist in Game 1, while also finishing the game +4. Erie goaltender Noah Erliden was the difference maker in the first period of Game 1 for Erie, stopping all 14 Spirit shots. He finished his first career OHL Playoff game with 32 saves. Erie still awaits the return of captain Carey Terrance, who scored six goals against Saginaw in four regular-season meetings.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Erie's NHL Drafted Players:

Carey Terrance (ANA)

Martin Misiak (CHI)

Ty Henry (CHI)

