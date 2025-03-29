Jacob Battaglia Signs Entry-Level Contract with the Calgary Flames

March 29, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Calgary Flames have announced this afternoon that they have signed Kingston Frontenacs forward Jacob Battaglia to a three-year entry-level contract. The Frontenacs forward was selected by the Calgary Flames in the 2024 NHL Draft with the 62nd overall selection. Battaglia enjoyed a career year with the Frontenacs this past season with 40 goals and 50 assists, good for 90 points on the year.

Battaglia and the Frontenacs are looking for more in the 2025 OHL Playoffs with 1-0 series lead over the Sudbury Wolves in their first round matchup. The Kingston Frontenacs would like to extend their congratulations to Jacob and the rest of the Battaglia family.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.