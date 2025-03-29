Spitfires Win Game 2, 7-1, Over Soo
March 29, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON - The Spitfires and Soo went to battle on Thursday night as the Spitfires came out on top 7-2. On Saturday, it was the same story as Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarter Final commenced. The Spitfires were able to take care of the puck and ultimately won 7-1.
In the first period, the Spitfires came out of the gate flying as they applied the pressure to the Soo. Just over 2 minutes in on a powerplay, the Spitfires were able to convert. Protas got the puck to Nesbitt and he found Morneau who buried his 3 rd of the post-season. Just 40 seconds later, the Spitfires would strike on the rush. Spellacy got the puck to Garden and he found a streaking Hicks up the middle for his first ever OHL playoff goal. A few minutes later, the Spitfires scored again but after review it was waved off for goalie interference. About halfway through the period, the Soo were gifted a 5 on 3 powerplay for a full two minutes and Allard would score his 2 nd of the playoffs and bring the game within 1. The Spitfires in the back-half of the frame were on their heels a bit with the pressure the Soo had and their physical play. The score was 2-1 Spitfires after 20 minutes but shots were 11-9 in favour of the Soo Greyhounds.
In the second period, the Spitfires continued to score early in the frame. Just under 4 minutes in, Garden scored with a seeing-eye shot through a crowd to give the Spitfires a 3-1 lead. Just 47 seconds later, the Spitfires would strike again as Greentree went in alone and pulled of a sweet toe-drag and released it bottom corner for a highlight reel goal. After 40, it was 4-1 Spitfires.
In the third period, the Spitfires would pour on the pressure and come up with 3 more goals in the frame. Back to back goals netted Noah Morneau a hat-trick, the first vs the Soo since Jason Dickson in 2005. Late in the game Spellacy would score shorthanded to give the Spitfires a 7-1 lead and ultimately a big win.
The Spitfires are back in action as the series heads to the Soo for games 3 and 4. Puck drop is scheduled for Monday March 31 st at 7:07pm.
