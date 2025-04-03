Spirit Fall to Otters in Game 4, Trail Series 3-1

April 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit defenseman James Guo

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Peter Wreschinsky) Saginaw Spirit defenseman James Guo(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Peter Wreschinsky)

Erie, Penn. - The Saginaw Spirit fell to the Erie Otters 7-3 in Game 4 of their first-round series. Kristian Epperson scored two goals, and Zayne Parekh added another point on an assist. Kaleb Papineau got the start in net for Saginaw recording 29 saves on 36 shots. Noah Erliden was the starting goaltender for Erie tallying 31 saves on 34 shots. The Otters hold a 3-1 series lead heading back to Saginaw for Game 5 on Saturday.

The Spirit struck first as Zayne Parekh danced through the Erie zone and sent a pass to Kristian Epperson who fired the puck into the net for his second of the series. Parekh got the lone assist as Saginaw took a 1-0 lead 6:18 into the game.

Erie tied the game at 1-1 with 5:02 left in the period as Martin Misiak found Gabriel Frasca in front of the net and Frasca tapped the puck in. Misiak and Lucas Ambrosio tallied the assists.

After 1: SAG 1 - 1 ER (Total Shots: 11 - 12)

27 seconds into the second period, Alexis Daviault found the back of the net during four-on-four play. Sam Alfano recorded the assist as the Otters took their first lead of the game.

Saginaw made it a 2-2 game as Kristian Epperson buried his second goal off an Otter skate. Igor Chernyshov picked up the assist.

2:48 later, Sam Alfano got loose on a breakaway and buried a shot past Papineau. Pano Fimis and Ty Henry were credited with the assists which gave Erie a 3-2 lead.

Carson Harmer tied the game with 1:17 left in the second period as he tucked a rebound past Erliden and into the net. Dima Zhilkin and Calem Mangone got the assists as the two teams went into the third period tied.

After 2: SAG 3 - 3 ER (2nd Period Shots: 16 - 10 Totals Shots: 27 - 22)

Pano FImis regained the Otters lead just 59 seconds into the third period has he snuck a shot past Papineau from the left circle. Sam Alfano recorded the assist.

15 seconds later, Fimis scored his second of the game from a similar spot. Malcoln Spence and Sam Alfano tallied the assists which gave Erie a 5-3 lead.

The Otters continued to add on as Dylan Edwards fired a shot into the Spirit net while on a 4-minute powerplay. Pano Fimis was credited with the assist 3:59 into the period.

Gabriel Frasca sniped his second goal of the game after he got loose on a two-on-one. Quinn McCall recorded the assist as Erie capitalized on the powerplay again for a 7-3 lead.

FINAL: SAG 3 - 7 ER (3rd Period Shots: 7 - 14 Total Shots: 34 - 36)

Powerplays: SAG 0/4 ER 1/3

Goaltenders: SAG Kaleb Papineau (29 Saves / 36 Shots L) ER Noah Erliden (31 Saves / 34 Shots W)

Saginaw returns home to face Erie for a crucial Game 5 of the series on April 5th. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM at the Dow Event Center.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.