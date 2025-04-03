Kitchener Take Game Four 5-1, Push Flint to the Brink
April 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers right wing Jack Pridham vs. the Flint Firebirds
(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Natalie Shaver / Ontario Hockey League)
Flint, MI - Kitchener bounce back and earn a win in a pivotal game four matchup to push the Firebirds to the brink of elimination. Kitchener will have their first chance to close out the series tomorrow night at The Aud. Trent Swick led all skaters with three points (1G, 2A). Jakub Chromiak stepped up in the absence of Cameron Reid adding two assists to lead the Ranger blueline. Jackson Parsons was steady as usual turning aside 23 shots.
Both teams were held scoreless after the opening 20 minutes of the game. Kitchener jumped out to a 2-0 lead midway through the second period with Jack Pridham and Tanner Lam finding the back of the net. Connor Clattenburg scored the lone goal for the Firebirds to cut Flint's deficit to one. In the third period, the Blueshirts scored three times unanswered, including two power play goals to cap off a 5-1 victory.
PLAYOFF TICKETS
Tickets for Game 5 are on sale now. You can purchase yours online here. Fans can also call 519-578-1570, or you can purchase tickets in person at The Aud Box Office, sponsored by White Way Plumbing, located at 400 East Avenue in Kitchener. Box Office hours may differ over the holiday weekend; find hours here.
Scoring Summary:
2nd Period
KIT 1, FLNT 0
6:17 Jack Pridham (3) - Luca Romano, Trent Swick
KIT 2, FLNT 0 - GWG
12:41 Tanner Lam (1) - Luke Ellinas
KIT 2, FLNT 1
16:32 Connor Clattenburg (1) - Alex Kostov
3rd Period
KIT 3, FLNT 1
3:54 Trent Swick (4) - Christian Humphreys
KIT 4, FLNT 1 - PPG
12:55 Christian Humphreys (1) - Jakub Chromiak, Trent Swick
KIT 5, FLNT 1 - PPG
19:20 Matthew Hlacar (1) - Luke Ellinas, Jakub Chromiak
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Trent Swick (1G, 2A)
Second Star: Christian Humphreys (1G, 1A)
Third Star: Connor Clattenburg (FLNT)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 36 - FLNT 24
Power play: KIT 2/7 - FLNT 0/3
FO%: KIT 59% - FLNT 41%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 23/24 Saves, One Goal Against
L: Nathan Day (FLNT) - 31/36 Saves, Five Goals Against
UP NEXT:
Following Thursday's Game 4 in Flint, the series shifts back to Kitchener for Game 5 at The Aud on Friday, April 4th. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers right wing Jack Pridham vs. the Flint Firebirds
(Natalie Shaver / Ontario Hockey League)
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2025
- Frontenacs Grind out a 3-2 Win and Complete the Sweep in Sudbury - Kingston Frontenacs
- Spitfires Liam Greentree Nominated for the Red Tilson Award - Windsor Spitfires
- Spirit Fall to Otters in Game 4, Trail Series 3-1 - Saginaw Spirit
- Generals Grab Game Four in Brampton with Decisive 4-1 Victory - Oshawa Generals
- Kitchener Take Game Four 5-1, Push Flint to the Brink - Kitchener Rangers
- Fimis, Frasca Lead Four-Goal Third as Erie Takes 3-1 Series Lead - Erie Otters
- Rangers Drop Firebirds in Game 4, 5-1 - Flint Firebirds
- Diplacio Scores 1st OHL Goal; McIvor Denies 44 to Make Series 3-1 - Brantford Bulldogs
- OHL Announces 2024-25 Coaches Poll Results - OHL
- Kingston Hoping to Advance to Second Round with a Win Tonight - Kingston Frontenacs
- Round One, Game Four Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Flint Firebirds - Kitchener Rangers
- Guelph Storm Season Tickets a Great Investment for Businesses from GuelphToday - Guelph Storm
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit (4) vs Erie Otters (5) Game 4 - - Saginaw Spirit
- Gens Looking to Double Dip on the Road in Game 4 - Oshawa Generals
- Game Day, Round 1, Game 4, Firebirds vs Rangers - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Kitchener Take Game Four 5-1, Push Flint to the Brink
- Round One, Game Four Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Flint Firebirds
- Rangers Direct 38 Shots on Goal, But Fall 2-0 in Game Three
- Round One, Game Three Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Flint Firebirds
- Kitchener Dominant in Game 2, Take 2-0 Series Lead to Flint