Kitchener Take Game Four 5-1, Push Flint to the Brink

April 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers right wing Jack Pridham vs. the Flint Firebirds

Flint, MI - Kitchener bounce back and earn a win in a pivotal game four matchup to push the Firebirds to the brink of elimination. Kitchener will have their first chance to close out the series tomorrow night at The Aud. Trent Swick led all skaters with three points (1G, 2A). Jakub Chromiak stepped up in the absence of Cameron Reid adding two assists to lead the Ranger blueline. Jackson Parsons was steady as usual turning aside 23 shots.

Both teams were held scoreless after the opening 20 minutes of the game. Kitchener jumped out to a 2-0 lead midway through the second period with Jack Pridham and Tanner Lam finding the back of the net. Connor Clattenburg scored the lone goal for the Firebirds to cut Flint's deficit to one. In the third period, the Blueshirts scored three times unanswered, including two power play goals to cap off a 5-1 victory.

Scoring Summary:

2nd Period

KIT 1, FLNT 0

6:17 Jack Pridham (3) - Luca Romano, Trent Swick

KIT 2, FLNT 0 - GWG

12:41 Tanner Lam (1) - Luke Ellinas

KIT 2, FLNT 1

16:32 Connor Clattenburg (1) - Alex Kostov

3rd Period

KIT 3, FLNT 1

3:54 Trent Swick (4) - Christian Humphreys

KIT 4, FLNT 1 - PPG

12:55 Christian Humphreys (1) - Jakub Chromiak, Trent Swick

KIT 5, FLNT 1 - PPG

19:20 Matthew Hlacar (1) - Luke Ellinas, Jakub Chromiak

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Trent Swick (1G, 2A)

Second Star: Christian Humphreys (1G, 1A)

Third Star: Connor Clattenburg (FLNT)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 36 - FLNT 24

Power play: KIT 2/7 - FLNT 0/3

FO%: KIT 59% - FLNT 41%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 23/24 Saves, One Goal Against

L: Nathan Day (FLNT) - 31/36 Saves, Five Goals Against

UP NEXT:

Following Thursday's Game 4 in Flint, the series shifts back to Kitchener for Game 5 at The Aud on Friday, April 4th. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

Kitchener Rangers right wing Jack Pridham vs. the Flint Firebirds

(Natalie Shaver / Ontario Hockey League)

