Generals Grab Game Four in Brampton with Decisive 4-1 Victory

April 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton, ON - Beckett Sennecke scores two goals and helps lead the Oshawa Generals to 4-1 win in game four against Brampton.

The Generals now lead the series 3-1 and will try to clinch a second round berth Friday night on home ice.

Brampton was unable to convert on their first two power play chances in the first period, giving the Generals some momentum off the penalty kill. Oshawa converted late in the frame to take a 1-0 lead at the 17:31 mark. A spinning cross ice pass from Calum Ritchie found Beckett Sennecke on the back door, who made no mistake, burying the puck into the yawning cage.

In the second period, it was Oshawa that continued to dominate the home team. Sennecke scored his second of the game on a silky give and go play with Colby Barlow at the 1:39 mark.

Porter Martone netted a power play marker to cut the lead back to one, but Luke Torrance scored with 37 seconds left in the frame to send the Generals up two into period number three, 3-1.

Oshawa played a hard checking third period, limiting the Steelheads' chances leading to a 4-1 win following Owen Griffin's empty net goal.

