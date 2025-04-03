Round One, Game Four Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Flint Firebirds

Kitchener, ON - After dropping Game 3 on Tuesday, the Rangers seek a split in Flint on Thursday for Game 4 at the Dort Financial Center before returning to Kitchener for Game 5 on Friday. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Game 3:

Despite outshooting the Firebirds 38-32 in Game 3, the Blueshirts dropped a tight 2-0 decision in Flint on Tuesday. In another chippy contest featuring seven total power plays, neither team managed to capitalize on their opportunities. After two periods of back-and-forth action without a goal, Flint broke the deadlock 6:25 into the third period and struck again just over a minute later with a shorthanded tally - one the Rangers couldn't recover from. In a goalie duel, Rangers netminder Jackson Parsons had a notable performance for Kitchener, turning aside 30 of 32 shots in the game and posting a .938 save percentage despite the loss. With the result, the Rangers lead this first-round series 2-1.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (2-1-0-0)

Rangers to Watch:

Though he went scoreless in Game 3, forward Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche) had four assists through the first two games against Flint - leading all Rangers skaters this postseason. Humphreys notched back-to-back multi-assist performances, tallying two helpers in each of the first two games of the series. The Colorado Avalanche prospect will look to find his way on the scoresheet again in Game 4.

With three games in the books, Adrian Misaljevic has three assists in the OHL Playoffs, producing at a point-per-game pace. His three-point total ranks him behind only Trent Swick, Jack Pridham, and Christian Humphreys for the most in the postseason among Rangers skaters. Misaljevic will look to carry his momentum over to Game 4 as the Rangers seek their third win of the series.

Goaltending:

Parsons

Between the pipes, Parsons has a notable 2-1-0-0 record with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage through three games in the 2025 OHL Playoffs. The netminder has made 77 saves in the series, surrendering six goals. With 18 games of postseason experience, Parsons has an 8-10-0 record, a 3.29 goals-against average, and a .900 save percentage.

SCOUTING THE FIREBIRDS (1-1-1-0)

Firebirds to Watch:

Kaden Pitre picked up his second point of the series, opening the scoring in Game 3 and securing his first career OHL goal on Tuesday. The tally was a crucial turning point in the contest, helping lift the Firebirds to a much-needed Game 3 victory. Pitre's two points (1G, 1A) are tied for the second most on Flint in the 2025 OHL Playoffs through three games.

Matthew Wang buried the first short-handed tally of the series in Game 3 as an insurance goal, his second of the postseason - tying him for the team lead through three games (2). Wang had previously found the back of the net in Game 1 - the series' first goal. In seven playoff appearances in his career, Wang now has three goals as his lone points.

Goaltending:

Day

On Tuesday, Nathan Day provided a standout performance for the Firebirds, stopping all 38 Rangers shots to solidify his first career playoff shutout in 15 appearances. Through three games, Day has a 1-1-1 record, a 3.24 goals-against average, and a .912 save percentage. For his postseason career, the Edmonton Oilers prospect is 4-7-3, has a 3.32 goals-against average, and a .897 save percentage.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

The entire first-round series vs the Flint Firebirds will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 471 for cable subscribers. The games will also be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to the action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL as Mike Farwell and Paul Fixter call the games.

UP NEXT:

Following Thursday's Game 4 in Flint, the series shifts back to Kitchener for Game 5 at The Aud on Friday, April 4th. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

