Fimis, Frasca Lead Four-Goal Third as Erie Takes 3-1 Series Lead

April 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - A pivotal crossroads awaited in game four - would the Erie Otters rectify a heartbreaking overtime loss in game three to find themselves up 3-1 in the series, or would the Spirit even the series up heading back home for game five? Storylines abound with differing circumstances for either side depending on the outcome of the 60-minute affair. After the first two games of the series saw offensive shootouts, game three's defensive slog could be more of a sign of things to come in the final games of the first-round battle.

The tone would be set early into the period, with the Otters being handed a roughing penalty just nine seconds into the frame. Erie would handle the penalty kill with ease, starting their special teams off strong, and resume five-on-five play. Erie would have to weather a flurry of Saginaw offense and wouldn't be able to put a shot on net until the 5:25 mark. The Spirit would strike first, taking a 1-0 lead six minutes into the period thanks to Kristian Epperson (1). With surging momentum, the Otters would lay some hard shots and heavier checks until Gabriel Frasca (1) would finally break through and equalize with 5:02 left to play in the first. With just 18 seconds left in the period, Martin Misiak and James Guo would both be sent to the box for unsportsman-like conduct, and the period would end with four-on-four hockey.

Malcolm Spence and Zayne Parekh would join their teammates in the box to begin the second, each given a 10-minute misconduct at the start of intermission. In just 27 seconds of four-on-four play, Alexis Daviault (1) would give the Otters their first lead of the night, firing the puck past Kaleb Papineau. Six minutes later, Kristian Epperson (2) would find his second goal of the night to knot the game up at 2-2, but be sent to the box for interference along with Alexis Daviault. With 11:12 left in the period, it would be Sam Alfano (4) for the Otters to take a 4-2 lead. Saginaw and Erie would exchange blows, and Noah Erliden would step up to the plate for the Otters to turn the Spirit down at the door. In the final two minutes of the period, Carson Harmer (1) would equalize at 3-3, ending the second period in another tie.

Saginaw would not escape the first minute of play without Pano Fimis (6) continuing his reign of terror. With a 4-3 lead, it would take only 15 seconds for Fimis (7) to find his second of the night and period and give Erie their largest lead of the night with a 5-3 score. The pendulum of momentum would be firmly in the hands of the Otters, and Dylan Edwards (4) would pick up a powerplay goal just under the four-minute mark. With a 6-3 lead, the Otters and the Spirit would trade time in the penalty box. With 13:44 left to play, Gabriel Frasca (2) would pick up his second of the night and extend the Otters lead to 7-3. Try as the Spirit might, they would be unable to overcome Erie's momentum and their four straight goals in the period. With the home victory, the Otters would take a 3-1 lead in the series with a chance to end it on the road.

Up 3-1, the series now goes down to one home game at a time, as the Erie heads to Saginaw for game five with a chance to head to the second round. If necessary, Erie will host the Spirit for game six on Monday, April 7.

