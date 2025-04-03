Kingston Hoping to Advance to Second Round with a Win Tonight

April 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Kingston Frontenacs play in a pivotal game four tonight when the puck drops at 7:05pm at the Sudbury Community Arena. The Frontenacs have a chance to complete a four game sweep of the Wolves in their first round matchup after two energetic wins on home ice and a massive performance on Tuesday night in game three.

The Frontenacs put in a strong road first period on Tuesday night in game three before having arguably their best period of the season in the second. The Frontenacs were suffocating the Wolves at every turn, winning the period 4-1 and denying the Wolves of any high danger opportunities. If the Frontenacs can come out tonight and play that same style of hockey, there's a good chance this series may be over.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for the game four between the Frontenacs and the Wolves:

Cedrick Guindon has 7 points through three games, tying him for 4th in league scoring

Charlie Schenkel sits in 2nd in the league in GAA (1.77) and 3rd in SAV% (0.928)

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Joey Willis (#14)

Acquired at the trade deadline alongside Saginaw teammates Ethan Hay and Will Bishop specifically for the fact that they know what it takes to win, Joey Willis has yet to record a point in this series; but that isn't a bad thing. Willis has had his chances hitting a couple posts over the course of the first three games to go with 13 shots on goal, and has generated good chances for his linemates when he's out on the ice. Willis is due to make an impact on the scoresheet, and what better time than a potential series clinching game four tonight. Last year on the Memorial Cup run with the Saginaw Spirit, Willis had 11 points in 17 games in the 2024 OHL Playoffs before putting up 4 points in 5 games in the Memorial Cup tournament - just proving he has what it takes to shine in the big moments.

Sudbury - Kocha Delic (#13)

It was announced yesterday between games three and four that overage forward Kocha Delic will be returning to the Wolves' lineup for game four. Delic has been out of the lineup with an injury since early February, last suiting up on February 7th against the Niagara IceDogs. Delic appeared in 46 games in the regular season and had 22 goals and 32 assists for 54 points, meaning that Sudbury is getting back a reliable, impact player tonight. The only question is: is he 100% healthy?

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): 102.7 WOW FM https://www.iheart.com/live/1027-wow-fm-9979/

ROUND ONE | GAME FIVE - Saturday, April 5th @ 4PM - vs Sudbury Wolves - *IF NECESSARY

