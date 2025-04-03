Gens Looking to Double Dip on the Road in Game 4

April 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals are back at in Brampton for Game 4 of the first round, carrying a 2-1 series lead after taking Game 3.

Oshawa got a much-needed bounce-back win in Game 3 after Brampton had stolen a game at the Tribute Communities Centre. The Generals are going to need to continue to battle to the front of the net and get traffic in front.

Brampton is looking to settle the nerves a little after coming out hot in the last game they started to fade as the game went on. The Steelheads did not have much trouble scoring however as they were able to find the back of the net five times in the loss.

Game 3 was a battle that saw the Oshawa Generals come out on the winning side, taking down the Brampton Steelheads 7-5 in Brampton.

Brampton came out firing in the first period as they built a two-goal lead, the first too a bounce of the end glass falling on the stick of a Steelhead and the second was a pinball play that once again landed on the tape of a Brampton player right in the slot for a 2-0 lead.

Oshawa would cut that lead in half entering the intermission as Luca Marrelli jumped on a rebound and put it in the net, making it a 2-1 hockey game.

In the second period, Brampton would once again strike first as it was Carson Rehkopf burying one to restore the Steelheads' two-goal lead.

The Generals would not give up though, as they rattled off two goals in five minutes, the first from Owen Griffin and the second from Brooks Rogowski, as Oshawa levelled things up entering the third.

Oshawa's scoring was not done there as they added three more to start the third, as Owen Griffin scored a pair to complete the hat trick and Calum Ritchie opened his playoff goal account putting the Gens up 6-3.

In the final ten minutes of the game, both teams would trade goals as the Steelheads cut it to a two-goal lead before Matthew Buckley beat Connor Smith in a battle, making it 7-4. Brampton would add another late as Oshawa took Game 3.

The Generals return to the Tribute Communities Centre Friday, April 4th, for Game 5 against the Brampton Steelheads and we need your support as we go All On Red.

