OHL Announces 2024-25 Coaches Poll Results

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced the results of its annual coaches poll that provides member club coaches with the opportunity to recognize the top three players in 20 different skill categories within their own conference.

In the Eastern Conference, the Brampton Steelheads and Brantford Bulldogs led the way with six players recognized respectively. Bulldogs forward Nick Lardis had the East's most impressive individual showing with three different first place finishes (Best Shot, Hardest Shot, Most Dangerous in Goal Area) along with a second-place honour (Best Skater). Barrie Colts centreman Cole Beaudoin also had three different first place finishes (Hardest Worker, Best Defensive Forward, Best Penalty Killer). Brampton's Porter Martone led Eastern Conference players in the widest number of categories represented as he was featured in five, finishing as the Best Shootout Shooter. The Oshawa Generals excelled on the blueline, with Ben Danford placing first in two different categories (Best Shot Blocker, Best Defensive Defenceman) while Luca Marrelli was voted the East's best Offensive Defenceman. Generals forward Calum Ritchie placed first in two categories including Best Stickhandler and Best Playmaker.

The Western Conference saw the London Knights lead all OHL clubs with seven different players represented. Captain Denver Barkey was featured in three different categories while forward Kasper Halttunen had a pair of first place finishes (Best Shot, Hardest Shot). Windsor Spitfires forward Ilya Protas enjoyed the best individual performance in the Western Conference, being voted Best Playmaker and Best Stickhandler while finishing second in a pair of other categories (Smartest Player, Best Shootout Shooter). Spitfires teammate Noah Morneau placed atop two categories including Best Penalty Killer and Most Underrated. The Saginaw Spirit were also well-represented as top 2025 NHL Draft eligible Michael Misa appeared in three categories, being voted the West's Smartest Player. Teammate Zayne Parekh was featured in four categories including being voted the West's Best Offensive Defenceman. Not to be overlooked, rising Erie Otters star Matthew Schaefer also fared well, being voted the West's Best Skater while placing third in both Best Offensive Defenceman and Best Defensive Defenceman. Kitchener Rangers captain Matthew Andonovski also finished prominently, being voted Best Defensive Defenceman while finishing second in both Best Bodychecker and Best Penalty Killer.

The Coaches Poll is tabulated when each team submits one nominee per category, and coaches then vote for the top three players for each category within their conference. Players receive five points for a first place vote, three points for a second place vote, and one point for a third place vote. Clubs are not permitted to vote for players from their own team allowing for a maximum of 45 possible points for each winner.

All 20 categories are listed below with Eastern Conference and Western Conference winners including their final point totals in brackets.

Most Underrated Player:

Eastern Conference:

Ben Hrebik, Barrie Colts (25)

Maleek McGowan, Kingston Frontenacs (20)

Finn Harding, Brampton Steelheads (14)

Western Conference:

Noah Morneau, Windsor Spitfires (30)

Marco Mignosa, Soo Greyhounds (23)

Luke Ellinas, Kitchener Rangers (12)

Most Improved Player:

Eastern Conference:

Lirim Amidovski, North Bay Battalion (24)

Cole Brown, Brantford Bulldogs (24)

Ben Hrebik, Barrie Colts (14)

Western Conference:

Jack Nesbitt, Windsor Spitfires (30)

Charlie Paquette, Guelph Storm (27)

Landen Hookey, Owen Sound Attack (17)

Smartest Player:

Eastern Conference:

Jake O'Brien, Brantford Bulldogs (35)

Luca Marrelli, Oshawa Generals (17)

Porter Martone, Brampton Steelheads (16)

Western Conference:

Michael Misa, Saginaw Spirit (32)

Ilya Protas, Windsor Spitfires (30)

Denver Barkey, London Knights (11)

Hardest Worker:

Eastern Conference:

Cole Beaudoin, Barrie Colts (26)

Quinton Burns, Kingston Frontenacs (15)

Patrick Thomas, Brantford Bulldogs (14)

Ethan Procyszyn, North Bay Battalion (14)

Western Conference:

Brady Martin, Soo Greyhounds (33)

Easton Wainwright, Sarnia Sting (13)

Connor Clattenburg, Flint Firebirds (12)

Best Playmaker:

Eastern Conference:

Calum Ritchie, Oshawa Generals (35)

Jake O'Brien, Brantford Bulldogs (30)

Porter Martone, Brampton Steelheads (13)

Western Conference:

Ilya Protas, Windsor Spitfires (36)

Michael Misa, Saginaw Spirit (23)

Denver Barkey, London Knights (21)

Most Dangerous in Goal Area:

Eastern Conference:

Nick Lardis, Brantford Bulldogs (36)

Beckett Sennecke, Oshawa Generals (13)

Porter Martone, Brampton Steelheads (11)

Western Conference:

Liam Greentree, Windsor Spitfires (37)

Michael Misa, Saginaw Spirit (29)

Sam Alfano, Erie Otters (10)

Best Skater:

Eastern Conference:

Kevin He, Niagara IceDogs (37)

Nick Lardis, Brantford Bulldogs (25)

Luke Misa, Brampton Steelheads (11)

Western Conference:

Matthew Schaefer, Erie Otters (34)

Jett Luchanko, Guelph Storm (30)

Zayne Parekh, Saginaw Spirit (7)

Sam Dickinson, London Knights (7)

Best Shot:

Eastern Conference:

Nick Lardis, Brantford Bulldogs (38)

Tuomas Uronen, Kingston Frontenacs (14)

Beckett Sennecke, Oshawa Generals (11)

Western Conference:

Kasper Halttunen, London Knights (35)

Liam Greentree, Windsor Spitfires (29)

Zayne Parekh, Saginaw Spirit (13)

Hardest Shot:

Eastern Conference:

Nick Lardis, Brantford Bulldogs (26)

Kashawn Aitcheson, Barrie Colts (25)

Tuomas Uronen, Kingston Frontenacs (13)

Western Conference:

Kasper Halttunen, London Knights (43)

Igor Chernyshov, Saginaw Spirit (19)

Liam Greentree, Windsor Spitfires (15)

Best Stickhandler:

Eastern Conference:

Calum Ritchie, Oshawa Generals (34)

Jake O'Brien, Brantford Bulldogs (20)

Jacob Battaglia, Kingston Frontenacs (12)

Porter Martone, Brampton Steelheads (12)

Western Conference:

Ilya Protas, Windsor Spitfires (27)

Denver Barkey, London Knights (19)

Zayne Parekh, Saginaw Spirit (19)

Best on Faceoffs:

Eastern Conference:

Ethan Procyszyn, North Bay Battalion (24)

Patrick Thomas, Brantford Bulldogs (21)

Ethan Hay, Kingston Frontenacs (13)

Western Conference:

Pano Fimis, Erie Otters (45)

Tristan Delisle, Owen Sound Attack (11)

Jake Karabela, Guelph Storm (11)

Best Bodychecker:

Eastern Conference:

Kashawn Aitcheson, Barrie Colts (27)

Owen Protz, Brantford Bulldogs (21)

Stevie Leskovar, Brampton Steelheads (21)

Western Conference:

Connor Clattenburg, Flint Firebirds (27)

Matthew Andonovski, Kitchener Rangers (22)

AJ Spellacy, Windsor Spitfires (12)

Best Shot Blocker:

Eastern Conference:

Ben Danford, Oshawa Generals (34)

Noah Van Vliet, Niagara IceDogs (17)

Tomas Hamara, Brantford Bulldogs (12)

Western Conference:

Blake Smith, Flint Firebirds (23)

Caeden Carlisle, Soo Greyhounds (22)

Oliver Bonk, London Knights (13)

Carson Campbell, Kitchener Rangers (13)

Best Defensive Forward:

Eastern Conference:

Cole Beaudoin, Barrie Colts (23)

Ethan Procyszyn, North Bay Battalion (17)

Ethan Hay, Kingston Frontenacs (15)

Western Conference:

Sam O'Reilly, London Knights (27)

Carey Terrance, Erie Otters (19)

Connor Clattenburg, Flint Firebirds (15)

Best Penalty Killer:

Eastern Conference:

Cole Beaudoin, Barrie Colts (31)

Quinton Burns, Kingston Frontenacs (23)

Patrick Thomas, Brantford Bulldogs (10)

Western Conference:

Noah Morneau, Windsor Spitfires (26)

Matthew Andonovski, Kitchener Rangers (24)

Easton Cowan, London Knights (12)

Best Offensive Defenceman:

Eastern Conference:

Luca Marrelli, Oshawa Generals (24)

Henry Mews, Sudbury Wolves (24)

Kashawn Aitcheson, Barrie Colts (21)

Western Conference:

Zayne Parekh, Saginaw Spirit (41)

Sam Dickinson, London Knights (27)

Matthew Schaefer, Erie Otters (12)

Best Defensive Defenceman:

Eastern Conference:

Ben Danford, Oshawa Generals (30)

Quinton Burns, Kingston Frontenacs (20)

Konnor Smith, Brampton Steelheads (17)

Western Conference:

Matthew Andonovski, Kitchener Rangers (33)

Oliver Bonk, London Knights (14)

Matthew Schaefer, Erie Otters (13)

Best Puckhandling Goalie:

Eastern Conference:

Jack Ivankovic, Brampton Steelheads (18)

Owen Flores, Niagara IceDogs (17)

Jacob Oster, Oshawa Generals (16)

Western Conference:

Carter George, Owen Sound Attack (39)

Jackson Parsons, Kitchener Rangers (21)

Nolan Lalonde, Soo Greyhounds (17)

Best Shootout Shooter:

Eastern Conference:

Porter Martone, Brampton Steelheads (25)

Jacob Battaglia, Kingston Frontenacs (17)

Patrick Thomas, Brantford Bulldogs (14)

Western Conference:

Trent Swick, Kitchener Rangers (26)

Ilya Protas, Windsor Spitfires (13)

Easton Cowan, London Knights (13)

Best Shootout Goalie:

Eastern Conference:

Jack Ivankovic, Brampton Steelheads (23)

Mike McIvor, North Bay Battalion (17)

Jacob Oster, Oshawa Generals (13)

Western Conference:

Jackson Parsons, Kitchener Rangers (35)

Carter George, Owen Sound Attack (27)

Austin Elliott, London Knights (14)

