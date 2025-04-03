Game Day, Round 1, Game 4, Firebirds vs Rangers - 7 p.m.

April 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







ROUND 1, GAME 4 - Firebirds vs Rangers

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Nathan Day made 38 saves, Kaden Pitre and Matthew Wang each scored in the third period and the Firebirds shut out the Kitchener Rangers, 2-0 in Game 3 on Tuesday night at the Dort Financial Center. Flint now trails the best-of-seven series, 2-1.

BRICK WALL: Nathan Day stopped all 38 shots he faced in the Game 3 win on Tuesday night and earned his first career OHL playoff shutout in the process. Day made 30 saves through the first two periods and stopped eight more in the third as the Firebirds took the lead for good. Day registered his first two career OHL shutouts during the regular season. He has a 3.24 goals against average and a .912 save percentage thus far in the postseason.

SEASON SERIES: The Firebirds and Rangers met a total of four times during the regular season and Flint fell in the season series, 1-1-0-2. Each of the four games were decided by just one goal and three of the four went to overtime or a shootout. Sam McCue led the Firebirds in the season series with six points on four goals and two assists. He had two goals and an assist in two games each for the Firebirds and the Owen Sound Attack.

DID IT IN THE THIRD: Through two periods on Tuesday night the Firebirds were being outshot by the Rangers, 30-13, and the game was tied, 0-0. Flint then took control in the third as they scored twice and outshot the Rangers, 19-8. Tuesday's third period was the first time this series the Birds scored twice in one period and their 19 shots were the most in a period in the three games thus far.

FIRSTS: Tuesday represented Firebirds head coach Paul Flache's first career OHL playoff win. Kaden Pitre's goal in the third was the first of his OHL playoff career and Nathan Day recorded his first OHL playoff shutout.

ODDS AND ENDS: Flint went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill on Tuesday and got a shorthanded goal from Matthew Wang. It was one of nine shorthanded goals scored thus far in the OHL Playoffs...the Firebirds are 10-8 all-time in home playoff games...seven of the eight first round OHL Playoff series will be in action on Thursday night.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds and Rangers will turn around and head back to Kitchener for Game 5 on Friday night. Puck drop at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium is scheduled for 7 p.m.

