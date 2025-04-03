Guelph Storm Season Tickets a Great Investment for Businesses from GuelphToday

April 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Proactive and well-run businesses are always looking for ways to attract and incentivize new customers, employees, well-aligned partners, and even local community groups the business might support. One of the greatest opportunities for businesses operating in cities with a local sports team is to invest in season tickets.

Purchasing season tickets to your hometown team or investing in a luxury suite at the games can be a beneficial investment to businesses for tax purposes, customer reward reward programs, employee retention efforts, entertaining clients, or even introducing new employees to the city. It's an option available to business owners in the Guelph area thanks to the presence of the Guelph Storm, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) franchise that plays its home games at the Sleeman Centre.

According to Matt Newby, VP of Business Operations for the Storm, the last few years have seen a significant increase in the number of local businesses investing in season ticket packages available to see Storm home games.

"The growth is a byproduct of the success we've had in filling the building up the last few years," said Newby. "First and foremost, it's becoming harder and harder to get tickets to our games. The driving factor from our end is that our games are traditionally selling out. The last few years 90 percent of our games were sold out or standing-room only, and the ones that didn't weren't were close to it. We're seeing more and more businesses interested in partnering with us."

