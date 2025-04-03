Frontenacs Grind out a 3-2 Win and Complete the Sweep in Sudbury

April 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 0 | SBY 1

12:51 Nathan Villeneuve (3) - Quentin Musty

2nd Period

KGN 1 | SBY 1

1:30 Ben Pickell (3) - Will Bishop

KGN 2 | SBY 1

7:51 Cal Uens (1) - Tyler Hopkins, Joey Willis

KGN 2 | SBY 2

10:55 Nathan Villeneuve (4) - Quentin Musty, Alex Pharand

3rd Period

KGN 3 | SBY 2

11:52 Jacob Battaglia (1) - Cedrick Guindon, Maleek McGowan

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.