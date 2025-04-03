Frontenacs Grind out a 3-2 Win and Complete the Sweep in Sudbury
April 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 0 | SBY 1
12:51 Nathan Villeneuve (3) - Quentin Musty
2nd Period
KGN 1 | SBY 1
1:30 Ben Pickell (3) - Will Bishop
KGN 2 | SBY 1
7:51 Cal Uens (1) - Tyler Hopkins, Joey Willis
KGN 2 | SBY 2
10:55 Nathan Villeneuve (4) - Quentin Musty, Alex Pharand
3rd Period
KGN 3 | SBY 2
11:52 Jacob Battaglia (1) - Cedrick Guindon, Maleek McGowan
Check out the Kingston Frontenacs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2025
- Frontenacs Grind out a 3-2 Win and Complete the Sweep in Sudbury - Kingston Frontenacs
- Spitfires Liam Greentree Nominated for the Red Tilson Award - Windsor Spitfires
- Spirit Fall to Otters in Game 4, Trail Series 3-1 - Saginaw Spirit
- Generals Grab Game Four in Brampton with Decisive 4-1 Victory - Oshawa Generals
- Kitchener Take Game Four 5-1, Push Flint to the Brink - Kitchener Rangers
- Fimis, Frasca Lead Four-Goal Third as Erie Takes 3-1 Series Lead - Erie Otters
- Rangers Drop Firebirds in Game 4, 5-1 - Flint Firebirds
- Diplacio Scores 1st OHL Goal; McIvor Denies 44 to Make Series 3-1 - Brantford Bulldogs
- OHL Announces 2024-25 Coaches Poll Results - OHL
- Kingston Hoping to Advance to Second Round with a Win Tonight - Kingston Frontenacs
- Round One, Game Four Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Flint Firebirds - Kitchener Rangers
- Guelph Storm Season Tickets a Great Investment for Businesses from GuelphToday - Guelph Storm
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit (4) vs Erie Otters (5) Game 4 - - Saginaw Spirit
- Gens Looking to Double Dip on the Road in Game 4 - Oshawa Generals
- Game Day, Round 1, Game 4, Firebirds vs Rangers - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Frontenacs Grind out a 3-2 Win and Complete the Sweep in Sudbury
- Kingston Hoping to Advance to Second Round with a Win Tonight
- Kingston Frontenacs 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft Preview
- Frontenacs Control Game 3 in Sudbury
- Frontenacs Looking to Take a 3-0 Stranglehold in Sudbury Tonight