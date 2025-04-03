Spitfires Liam Greentree Nominated for the Red Tilson Award
April 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
The Windsor Spitfire organization would like to congratulate Liam Greentree on being nominated for the Red Tilson Trophy this season. Past trophy winners include Matthew Maggio, Wyatt Johnston, Ryan Ellis, Ernie Godden and Glenn Hall. Good luck Liam! #windsorspitfires#whateverittakes
This year's nominees, as submitted by OHL General Managers, are as follows:
Cole Beaudoin (BAR)
Porter Martone (BRAM)
Nick Lardis (BFD)
Pano Fimis (ER)
Nathan Day (FLNT)
Charlie Paquette (GUE)
Tuomas Uronen (KGN)
Jackson Parsons (KIT)
Sam Dickinson (LDN)
Ryan Roobroeck (NIAG)
Mike McIvor (NB)
Calum Ritchie (OSH)
Luca Pinelli (OTT)
Landen Hookey (OS)
Jonathan Melee (PBO)
Michael Misa (SAG)
Lukas Fischer (SAR)
Marco Mignosa (SOO)
Kieron Walton (SBY)
Liam Greentree (WSR)
