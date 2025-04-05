Saginaw's Season Comes to a Close After Game 5 Loss to Erie

April 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit's Graydon Jones and Zayne Parekh congratulae Erie Otters' Wesley Royston, Quinn McCall, and Lucas Ambrosio

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit fell to the Erie Otters 6-3 in Game 5 of their first-round series on Saturday night. Zayne Parekh had two assists while Jacob Cloutier, Igor Chernyshov and Carson Harmer all scored. Kaleb Papineau got the start in net for Saginaw recording 28 saves on 33 shots. Noah Erliden was the starting goaltender for Erie tallying 33 saves on 36 shots. The Otters take the series four games to one and face the London Knights in the next round.

The Spirit lit the lamp first while on a powerplay as Zayne Parekh danced into the Erie zone and sent a pass to Igor Chernyshov, who fired a one timer past Erliden. Parekh and Calem Mangone got the assists which gave Saginaw a 1-0 lead.

1:05 later Saginaw added on as Carson Harmer fired a shot from the top of slot into the back of the net. Jacob Cloutier and Josh Glavin picked up the assists as the Spirit took a 2-0 lead 12:00 into the period.

After 1: SAG 2 - 0 ER (Total Shots: 11 - 7)

Four seconds into a man-advantage, Martin Misiak fired a shot from the left-wing faceoff circle over the blocker of Papineau. Sam Alfano and Dylan Edwards tallied the assists which made it a 2-1 game.

Erie tied the game after forcing a turnover in the neutral zone, as Dylan Edwards skated into the slot and wristed a shot into the net. Martin Misiak and Alexis Daviault recorded the assists.

Saginaw regained the lead as Jacob Cloutier tapped a pass from Dima Zhilkin into the Otters net. Zhilkin and Zayne Parekh grabbed the assists.

After 2: SAG 3 - 2 ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ER (2nd Period Shots: 18 - 15 Totals Shots: 29 - 22)

The Otters tied the game with one second remaining on a powerplay as Martin Misiak fired a shot past Papineau from the slot. Dylan Edwards and Sam Alfano were credited with the assists 7:20 into the third period.

Martin Misiak completed the hat-trick as he skated into the Saginaw zone and snapped a shot past the pad of Papineau. Gabriel Frasca got the lone assist which gave Erie a 4-3 lead.

1:12 later Alex Messier sent a shot that hit the pads of Papineau and trickled through his five-hole and into the net. Wesley Royston and Quinn McCall recorded the assists as the Otters extended their lead.

With 3:47 left in the third, Sam Alfano stole the puck from Parekh and skated the length of the ice to bury an empty net goal. Alfano's 5th of the playoffs gave the Otters a 6-3 lead and clinched the series.

FINAL: SAG 3 - 6 ER (3rd Period Shots: 7 - 12 Total Shots: 36 - 34)

Powerplays: SAG 2/9 ER 2/4

Goaltenders: SAG Kaleb Papineau (28 Saves / 33 Shots L) ER Noah Erliden (33 Saves / 36 Shots W)

