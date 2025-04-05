Round 2 Schedule and Ticket Information

April 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - With a 2-1 victory over the Flint Firebirds on Friday night, the Kitchener Rangers punched their ticket to the second round of the 2025 OHL Playoffs. Below you will find the round 2 schedule and ticket information. Stay tuned for more updates as the series gets underway.

Round 2 Schedule:

Game 1 - Thursday, April 10th @ 7:05 PM // WFCU Centre

Game 2 - Saturday, April 12th @ 7:05 PM // WFCU Centre

Game 3 - Monday, April 14th @ 7:00 PM // Kitchener Memorial Auditorium

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 16th @ 7:00 PM // Kitchener Memorial Auditorium

Game 5* - Friday, April 18th @ 7:05 PM // WFCU Centre

Game 6* - Sunday, April 20th @ 7:00 PM // Kitchener Memorial Auditorium

Game 7* - Tuesday, April 22nd @ 7:05 PM // WFCU Centre

(*If Necessary)

Get Your Playoff Tickets

Tickets for Game 3 and 4 will go on sale Tuesday, April 8th at 10:00 a.m. You can purchase yours online here. You can also purchase your tickets in person at The Aud Box Office presented by Whiteway Plumbing. Click here for Box Office hours.

We encourage all fans to secure their seats early to ensure they don't miss a moment of the playoff excitement at The Aud.

*Additional service charges apply when ordering tickets by phone and online.

SEASON TICKET HOLDERS ONLY

Season ticket holders that purchased playoff tickets can pick up their packages starting at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 8th. Digital tickets will be published on Tuesday, as well.

