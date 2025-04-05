Nathan Day Signed to NHL Entry-Level Contract by Edmonton Oilers

April 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day

(Flint Firebirds) Flint Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day(Flint Firebirds)

FLINT - The Edmonton Oilers announced on Saturday that they have signed Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day to a three-year entry-level NHL contract.

Day was Edmonton's sixth round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft. He appeared in 59 games during Flint's 2024-25 season and posted a 26-25-2-3 record along with a 3.07 goals against average, a save percentage of .894 and two shutouts. Day played in all five of Flint's postseason games against the Kitchener Rangers and recorded a 3.37 GAA and a .902 save percentage.

The 20-year-old Grimsby, Ontario native became the Firebirds franchise record holder in wins during the 2024-25 season was named the team's MVP. Over four seasons with Flint he has appeared in 153 games and has a 70-64-3-5 record with a 3.49 GAA and a .880 save percentage. He joins his teammate and Firebirds captain Connor Clattenburg as signed Oilers prospects; Edmonton signed Clattenburg to his entry-level NHL contract in December.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.