Five Frontenacs Featured in the 2024-25 OHL Coaches Poll

April 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced the results of its annual coaches poll that provides member club coaches with the opportunity to recognize the top three players in 20 different skill categories within their own conference.

The Coaches Poll is tabulated when each team submits one nominee per category, and coaches then vote for the top three players for each category within their conference. Players receive five points for a first place vote, three points for a second place vote, and one point for a third place vote. Clubs are not permitted to vote for players from their own team allowing for a maximum of 45 possible points for each winner.

The Kingston Frontenacs had five players receive honours across multiple categories. See below for the results that feature members of the Frontenacs and for the full coaches poll results, click here.

Most Underrated Player:

Ben Hrebik, Barrie Colts (25)

Maleek McGowan, Kingston Frontenacs (20)

Finn Harding, Brampton Steelheads (14)

Hardest Worker:

Cole Beaudoin, Barrie Colts (26)

Quinton Burns, Kingston Frontenacs (15)

Patrick Thomas, Brantford Bulldogs (14)

Ethan Procyszyn, North Bay Battalion (14)

Best Shot:

Nick Lardis, Brantford Bulldogs (38)

Tuomas Uronen, Kingston Frontenacs (14)

Beckett Sennecke, Oshawa Generals (11)

Hardest Shot:

Nick Lardis, Brantford Bulldogs (26)

Kashawn Aitcheson, Barrie Colts (25)

Tuomas Uronen, Kingston Frontenacs (13)

Best Stickhandler:

Calum Ritchie, Oshawa Generals (34)

Jake O'Brien, Brantford Bulldogs (20)

Jacob Battaglia, Kingston Frontenacs (12)

Porter Martone, Brampton Steelheads (12)

Best on Faceoffs:

Ethan Procyszyn, North Bay Battalion (24)

Patrick Thomas, Brantford Bulldogs (21)

Ethan Hay, Kingston Frontenacs (13)

Best Defensive Forward:

Cole Beaudoin, Barrie Colts (23)

Ethan Procyszyn, North Bay Battalion (17)

Ethan Hay, Kingston Frontenacs (15)

Best Penalty Killer:

Cole Beaudoin, Barrie Colts (31)

Quinton Burns, Kingston Frontenacs (23)

Patrick Thomas, Brantford Bulldogs (10)

Best Defensive Defenceman:

Ben Danford, Oshawa Generals (30)

Quinton Burns, Kingston Frontenacs (20)

Konnor Smith, Brampton Steelheads (17)

Best Shootout Shooter:

Porter Martone, Brampton Steelheads (25)

Jacob Battaglia, Kingston Frontenacs (17)

Patrick Thomas, Brantford Bulldogs (14)

