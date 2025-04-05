Barrie Wins Over Niagara

April 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Niagara IceDogs travelled up to Barrie to play the Colts in the fifth installment of their first-round series. Barrie led three games to one in what had been a barnburner of a series to this point, averaging over nine combined goals per game. The Van Steensel - Wakely - Romani line had been a major contributor to the offensive explosion through four games, posting 25 points collectively. Romani had been particularly exceptional, tied for the OHL lead in playoff goals with seven, he'd also scored all three of the Colts' game-winning goals. Game five was the first potential series-clinching game, with Barrie needing just one more win to punch their ticket to the second round. The Colts made a change in net, giving Ben Hrebik the nod for his second start of the series.

Barrie ended the IceDogs' three-game streak of scoring the game-opening goal with a Wakely tally to stay hot and give his Colts an early 1-0 lead. The scoreboard reflected the on-ice product as Barrie controlled most of the play, and gave up very little to their opposition. Kashawn Aitcheson built the Colts' lead to 2-0 just before the five-minute mark of the first, firing one home from the slot for his first goal of the playoffs. Despite testing Hrebik 13 times through 20 minutes, Niagara had very few dangerous chances and came away with a doughnut on the jumbotron.

The middle frame was more of the same, punctuated by a Beau Jelsma goal that made it a 3-0 game. It was the fourth of the playoffs already for the Barrie captain, one shy of tying his career high. The Colts kept their foot on the gas, testing the IceDogs goaltender with wave after wave of opportunities. Persistence paid off for Barrie, who scored twice more before the period was up. Cole Beaudouin authored the first, coming at 14:18 elapsed and made it 4-0 for the home team. Then it was Bertucci getting in on the action, finding twine on the powerplay for a fifth unanswered Colts goal. Barrie paced Niagara in shots 38-22 and goals 5-0 with just 20 minutes between them and a second-round playoff berth.

The Colts began the final frame on the penalty kill and let the IceDogs get on the board with a powerplay goal that made it 5-1. Niagara began to gain traction, outshooting Barrie 8-7 in the first half of the third period. They cashed in again four minutes after their first goal to cut the lead down to three. Niagara continued to build momentum, scoring again with just under seven minutes to play. After allowing five unanswered goals to start the game, the IceDogs had rattled off three unanswered of their own to come within two goals of knotting it up. Niagara's magic eventually ran out, Romani picked up the puck in the neutral zone and scored on an empty IceDog's cage, sealing it as a 6-3 win for the Colts.

Barrie gave their sold-out crowd a salute before meeting Niagara in the middle for the handshake line. The Colts clinch the series by a mark of four games to one and will go on to face the Kingston Frontenacs in the second round. Barrie last advanced past round one in 2022 before falling to the North Bay Battalion in seven games, they'll look for a different result when they open their next series at home on Thursday.

The Colts' 30th Anniversary Jersey Auction ends April 15th, don't forget to place a bid on your favourite Colts' signed and game-worn jersey before it's too late!

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.