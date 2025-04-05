Spitfires Announce Second Round Playoff Schedule, Pre Game Party

April 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires today announced the game dates of the Second Round of the 2025 OHL Playoffs vs the Kitchener Rangers.

The Spitfires will play Game 1 of the Second Round on home ice at WFCU Centre on Thursday, April 10th, at 7:05 p.m. Game 2 will be on Saturday April 12th at 7:05 p.m.

All second-round games will be televised on YourTV Windsor, streamed on CHLTV and on radio channel AM800. On the YourTV call for each game will be play-by-play announcer Chris Mcleod and analyst Nick Warriner. Catch the voice of the Spitfires, Steve Bell, on AM800 throughout all of the playoffs for home and away games.

Windsor's complete 2025 Second Round schedule is below.

Round 2:

Round 2 Tickets Location Date Time Broadcast

Game 1 Buy Tickets WFCU Centre Thursday April 10th 7:05p YourTV Windsor, CHLTV, AM800

Game 2 Buy Tickets WFCU Centre Saturday April 12th 7:05p YourTV Windsor, CHLTV, AM800

Game 3 The Aud Monday April 14th 7:07p YourTV Windsor, CHLTV, AM800

Game 4 The Aud Wed. April 16th 7:07p YourTV Windsor, CHLTV, AM800

*Game 5 Buy Tickets WFCU Centre Friday April 18th 7:05p YourTV Windsor, CHLTV, AM800

*Game 6 The Aud Sunday April 20th 7:07p YourTV Windsor, CHLTV, AM800

*Game 7 Buy Tickets WFCU Centre Tuesday April 22nd 7:05p YourTV Windsor, CHLTV, AM800

-

The Spitfires will host a Pre-Game Party on Saturday April 12th - doors open at 5:30pm gametime is 7:05pm.

Happy Hour Specials from 5:30pm until puck drop

Concession stands:

Small bag of popcorn - $1

Small fountain pop - $2

Grilled hot dog - $5

Can beer 355ml(Molson and Coors light) - $5

Combo - Grilled hot dog & Can beer 355ml(Molson and Coors light) - $9

Special Food Offerings:

Steak wraps (Seasoned steak, grilled peppers and onions, Cheese and Garlic Mayo)

Spitfire pizza (Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Debreziner Sausage, three cheese blend, Garlic Plus, Chili Flakes, Oregano, topped with chipotle Aioli.

Bars: (Molson, hangar, crown bar, restaurant and suite lounge bar)

Drink special: Spitfire Sparkler - 1oz Smirnoff vodka, Blue Curacao, Cranberry Juice and a splash of sprite.

Merchandise Specials (TBD)

-

The Windsor Spitfires will host a Second Round Playoff Media Availability session on Wednesday April 9th at 12:15pm EST at the WFCU Centre.

