2025 OHL Priority Selection Starts Friday

April 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection, presented by the Real Canadian Superstore, gets underway on Friday, April 11th at 7:00pm with rounds one through three. On the morning of Saturday, April 12th the draft will continue with rounds four through fifteen.

The annual Priority Selection welcomes 300 new players to the OHL as member clubs draft prospects from across Ontario and select U.S. states to join their organization. The Priority Selection will be produced by YourTV and streamed for free in its entirety on OHL Live and across the league's YouTube, X, and Facebook accounts.

2025 Guelph Storm Order of Selection (As of April 5th)

Round 1 2nd

Round 2 25th

Round 2 36th (BRAM)

Round 3 47th (OTT)

Round 3 56th (BRAM)

Round 4 65th

Round 5 85th

Round 6 105th

Round 7 125th

Round 9 165th

Round 10 185th

Round 10 190th (SSM)

Round 11 205th

Round 12 225th

Round 13 252nd (NIAG)

Round 14 265th

Round 15 285th

