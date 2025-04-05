2025 OHL Priority Selection Starts Friday
April 5, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection, presented by the Real Canadian Superstore, gets underway on Friday, April 11th at 7:00pm with rounds one through three. On the morning of Saturday, April 12th the draft will continue with rounds four through fifteen.
The annual Priority Selection welcomes 300 new players to the OHL as member clubs draft prospects from across Ontario and select U.S. states to join their organization. The Priority Selection will be produced by YourTV and streamed for free in its entirety on OHL Live and across the league's YouTube, X, and Facebook accounts.
2025 Guelph Storm Order of Selection (As of April 5th)
Round 1 2nd
Round 2 25th
Round 2 36th (BRAM)
Round 3 47th (OTT)
Round 3 56th (BRAM)
Round 4 65th
Round 5 85th
Round 6 105th
Round 7 125th
Round 9 165th
Round 10 185th
Round 10 190th (SSM)
Round 11 205th
Round 12 225th
Round 13 252nd (NIAG)
Round 14 265th
Round 15 285th
