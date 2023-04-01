K-Wings Fall to Heartlanders at Home

April 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (26-35-4-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, played tight defensively versus the Iowa Heartlanders (19-33-13-1), but unfortunately fell Saturday at Wings Event Center, 4-1.

The K-Wings and Heartlanders skated through a fast and clean first period with no goals and no penalties. Iowa scored first at the 17:40 mark of the second.

Early in the third period, the Heartlanders struck again at the 2:19 mark to make it a two-goal advantage. Iowa then scored shorthanded at the 16:19 mark.

Kalamazoo wasn't done just yet, though. Justin Taylor (18) deflected in a one-time shot by Luke Morgan (16) on the power play at the 18:46 mark to get the K-Wings on the board. Ayden MacDonald (12) earned the secondary assist on the power play tally.

The Heartlanders scored an empty-net goal with seven seconds remaining to finish the scoring on the evening.

Evan Cormier (10-19-3-0) made several key stops to keep Kalamazoo close throughout the contest, including an incredible sprawling stop assisted by Robert Calisti in the first period. Cormier finished with 34 saves on 37 shots faced.

The K-Wings immediately head to Indianapolis to face the Indy Fuel (39-23-4-0) on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. EDT at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

