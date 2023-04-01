Three First Professional Goals Lift Oilers Over Mariners

PORTLAND, Maine - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, defeated the Maine Mariners 4-2 Saturday Night at Cross Insurance Arena.

Kalvyn Watson scored his first professional goal just 2:30 into the action, beating NHL-experienced goaltender Michael DiPietro through the five hole to send Tulsa up 1-0 into the first intermission.

Mitchell Fossier scored his first of two on the night, a power-play goal delivered on a five-on-three scenario, 3:18 into the second period.

Dante Zapata followed up on a scramble in front of the net before jamming home his own first professional goal 5:01 into the final frame, giving the Oilers a 2-1 lead. Cameron Supryka tallied exactly four minutes later, finishing off a passing sequence he started to set the score 3-1 in Tulsa's favor. Blake McLaughlin reached a five-game point streak with the primary assist. Fossier tallied his second of the night - this time at even strength - with 5:13 remaining to make it a one-goal game. Tristan Crozier called game, wiring the third, first professional goal of the evening into an empty net from 170 feet while shorthanded.

Michael DiPietro stopped 40 of 43 in the loss, while Riley Morris halted 21 of 23 chances in a victory.

The Oilers end their season series against the Mariners tomorrow, April 2 at 2:00 p.m. CT at Cross Insurance Arena, looking to play villain by stopping the Mariners clinching a looming playoff berth.

