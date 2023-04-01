Back-to-Back Shutouts Prime Stingrays for Sunday Clinch
April 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
FORT WAYNE, IN - Clay Stevenson stopped all 24 shots he faced as the South Carolina Stingrays (39-21-4-1) shut out the Fort Wayne Komets (32-26-4-3) by a final score of 3-0 on Saturday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The win brings the Stingrays within one point of clinching the first spot in the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs for the South Division.
South Carolina took a 1-0 lead midway through the opening period on Kevin O'Neil's fourth goal of the weekend. O'Neil sent a shot that deflected off a Fort Wayne defender and bounced past Rylan Parenteau for the advantage.
Austin Magera doubled the lead nearly six minutes later as he slid a shot through the five-hole of Parenteau for his sixth goal of the year. Bear Hughes fed Magera inside the right circle where the rookie gave the Stingrays a 2-0 advantage.
Max Humitz expanded the lead to three goals with 2:57 left in the opening stanza as he followed up his shot with a second attempt that squeezed past Parenteau for the 3-0 lead. The tally for Humitz extended his point streak to seven straight games.
That was all the scoring the Stingrays would need as they limited the Komets to 24 shots. South Carolina has held opponents scoreless in the first two games of the weekend, turning back all 41 attempts seen on Friday and Saturday nights.
The Stingrays finish off a three-game trip of the Midwest tomorrow evening as they head to the Huntington Center to take on the Toledo Walleye beginning at 5:15 p.m.
2023-24 Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248 or submit this form.
Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248 or submit this form.
Follow the Stingrays on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays' Max Humitz on game night
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 1, 2023
- Idaho Wins Brabham Cup as ECHL Regular-Season Champion - ECHL
- Royals' Point Streak Snapped in Saturday Loss to Lions, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Fuel Fall to Toledo in Thriller - Indy Fuel
- Murdaca Makes 49 Saves as Gladiators Lose a Heartbreaker - Atlanta Gladiators
- Back-to-Back Shutouts Prime Stingrays for Sunday Clinch - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Sunk in Third Period by Ghost Pirates - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Railers Dominate But Fall to Thunder, 3-1 - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Reenters Win Column as Hawkins Sets New Walleye Record - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Pepper The Net, But Come Up Short In Cincinnati - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Trail Railers by One Point After 3-1 Win - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Fall to Heartlanders at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals Fall to Growlers in Front of Season-High Crowd - Norfolk Admirals
- Three First Professional Goals Lift Oilers Over Mariners - Tulsa Oilers
- Growlers Shutout Admirals 3-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Fossier Nets a Pair in 4-2 Loss to Tulsa - Maine Mariners
- Revenge for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Looks to Salvage Road Trip Tonight in Utah - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - April 1 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: April 1, 2023 Wichita at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Looking for Their Third Straight Win - Allen Americans
- Game Two of Three in Reading this Afternoon - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- A Game to Forget in Reading - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Rev into Saturday Showdown with Lions on Motor Sports Night - Reading Royals
- Thunder Suffers 6-3 Setback in Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Americans' Rookie Shines in Overtime Win - Allen Americans
- Strong Third Period Leads to Grizzlies' 6-3 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Gladiators Come Up Short to Savannah - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Thump Lions to Clinch Berth in 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, 6-2 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.