Idaho Wins Brabham Cup as ECHL Regular-Season Champion

April 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The Idaho Steelheads clinched the 2022-23 Brabham Cup championship on Saturday by virtue of their 1-0 win over Kansas City.

The Brabham Cup is the trophy awarded annually to the ECHL team that finishes with the best record in the regular season. The recipient is guaranteed home-ice advantage throughout its participation in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

With the win, Idaho improved its record to 53-10-4 for 109 points. The Steelheads' 53 wins are tied for the third most in a single-season in ECHL history, while the club's 30 home wins are tied for most all-time. Idaho's 11 shutouts are tied for second in a single-season in ECHL history.

This is the second time that Idaho has captured the ECHL regular-season championship after previously earning the Brabham Cup in 2009-10 on its way to the Kelly Cup Finals, where the Steelheads fell in five games to Cincinnati.

The Steelheads' Mountain Division title this season marks the team's first division championship since finishing a top the Pacific Division in 2014-15. Idaho has reached the Kelly Cup Playoffs 17 times since joining the ECHL in 2003-04, and captured Kelly Cup titles in 2004 and 2007.

The award is named in recognition of Henry Brabham, who founded the ECHL in 1988-89 with five teams in four states. Brabham, who was the first inductee into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2008, owned three of the original five teams. The dedication of the Virginia businessman was crucial to the league surviving to span from coast-to-coast while advancing over 730 players and countless coaches, on-ice officials and front office personnel to the National Hockey League.

Brabham Cup Champions

2022-23 Idaho Steelheads

2021-22 Toledo Walleye .708 points percentage

2020-21 Florida Everblades .667 points percentage

2019-20 Trophy not awarded due to COVID-19

2018-19 Cincinnati Cyclones 110 points

2017-18 Florida Everblades 112 points

2016-17 Toledo Walleye 106 points

2015-16 Missouri Mavericks 109 points

2014-15 Toledo Walleye 107 points

2013-14 Alaska Aces 97 points

2012-13 Alaska Aces 106 points

2011-12 Alaska Aces 97 points

2010-11 Alaska Aces 97 points

2009-10 Idaho Steelheads 103 points

2008-09 Florida Everblades 103 points

2007-08 Cincinnati Cyclones 115 points

2006-07 Las Vegas Wranglers 106 points

2005-06 Alaska Aces 113 points

2004-05 Pensacola Ice Pilots 107 points

2003-04 San Diego Gulls 108 points

2002-03 Toledo Storm 104 points

2001-02 Louisiana Ice Gators 116 points

2000-01 Trenton Titans 104 points

1999-00 Florida Everblades 108 points

1998-99 Pee Dee Pride 106 points

1997-98 Louisiana Ice Gators 96 points

1996-97 South Carolina Stingrays 100 points

1995-96 Richmond Renegades 105 points

1994-95 Wheeling Thunderbirds 97 points

1993-94 Knoxville Cherokees 94 points

1992-93 Wheeling Thunderbirds 88 points

1991-92 Toledo Storm 95 points

1990-91 Knoxville Cherokees 97 points

1989-90 Winston-Salem Thunderbirds 82 points

1998-89 Erie Panthers 77 points

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.