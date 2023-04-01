Americans Looking for Their Third Straight Win

April 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans left wing Jack Combs (right) vs. the Rapid City Rush

(Allen Americans, Credit: Rapid City Rush) Allen Americans left wing Jack Combs (right) vs. the Rapid City Rush(Allen Americans, Credit: Rapid City Rush)

Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Rapid City Rush tonight in the final game of a three-game series. The Americans are third overall in the Mountain Division, just two points behind second place Kansas City, with two games in hand. Game time tonight is 8:05 PM CDT. The Americans return home next week for three games against the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:45 PM CDT

Puck Drop: 8:05 PM CDT

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 4/5/23 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates

Americans win shorthanded: The Americans were down to seven forwards and five defensemen for a portion of Friday night's game against the Rapid City Rush. Liam Finlay left the game with a lower body injury. Chad Butcher was a game-time scratch. Justin Young left the contest with an upper body injury. The Americans were able to hold off Rapid City in overtime and get the extra point, as Americans Rookie Jakov Novak scored the game winner just two minutes and thirty-seven seconds into overtime. The Americans have won four straight games against Rapid City, and lead the season series 4-3.

Ends at Five: The ECHL's leading scorer Hank Crone, saw his five-game point streak come to an end on Friday night, as he was held off the score sheet in the Americans 4-3 overtime win over Rapid City. Hank Crone leads the ECHL in scoring with 91 points (42 goals and 49 assists). He has 12 points in his last 10 games.

Four in the Top 10: The Americans have four of the top 10 scorers in the ECHL. Hank Crone leads the league with 91 points. Jack Combs is second with 83 points. Colton Hargrove is at number six with 75 points. Liam Finlay is 10th overall with 68.

Great night for the Allen Rookies: Jakov Novak had his best game as a professional on Friday night netting a natural hat trick in the Americans 4-3 overtime win over Rapid City. Novak had three goals on three shots and finished the game a +2.

"It was a nice win by the group last night," said Novak. "Finding a way to win down a couple players shows the character of our room. It's time for us to go on a run."

Rookie defenseman Ty Farmer picked up his first professional point with the primary assist on Jakov Novak's first goal of the night. Farmer finished the game a +3. Grant Hebert had two helpers with three shots on goal. Rookie defenseman Ty Farmer picked up his first professional point with the primary assist on Jakov Novak's first goal of the night. Farmer finished the game a +3. Grant Hebert had two helpers with three shots on goal.

Up one more spot: With the 4-3 overtime win on Friday night, the Americans jumped Wichita in the Mountain Division standings moving up to third place overall. The Americans have games in hand on all the teams in front of them in the standings. After last night's win against the Rush, Allen has eight games remaining in the regular season. The team has games against two of the three teams in front of them with one at home against Kansas City, and a home and home series against Wichita. After tonight's game, the Americans have two road games remaining this season.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City

Allen Americans:

Home: 15-14-1-1

Away: 17-16-0-0

Overall: 32-30-1-1

Last 10: 4-5-0-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (42) Hank Crone

Assists: (52) Jack Combs

Points: (91) Hank Crone

+/-: (+7) Kris Myllari

PIM: (190) Michael Robideaux

Rapid City Rush:

Home: 19-12-1-0

Away: 11-21-1-0

Overall: 30-33-2-0

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Rapid City Rush Leaders:

Goals: (28) Matt Marcinew

Assists: (35) Matt Marcinew

Points: (63) Matt Marcinew

+/-: (+12) Carter Robertson

PIM: (108) Tyson Helgesen

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.