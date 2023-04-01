Americans' Rookie Shines in Overtime Win

April 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans defeated the Rapid City Rush in overtime on Friday night 4-3 at the Monument in South Dakota.

The Americans won their fourth straight game against Rapid City, taking Friday night's game in overtime 4-3. Americans rookie forward Jakov Novak scored his first professional hat trick, a natural hat trick, to lead the way for Allen.

The Americans never trailed in the game, but the Rush battled back three times to tie the score. Jakov Novak's goal at the 2:37 mark of overtime, his third of the night, gave the Americans the extra point and two straight wins after dropping three to Idaho last weekend.

Stefan Fournier had the other goal for the Americans, his 11th of the season. It was a big night for the rookies. Grant Hebert had two helpers in the win. Ty Farmer had the primary assist on Jakov Novak's first goal of the game. It was Farmer's first professional point.

The Americans go for the three-game sweep of the Rush on Saturday night at The Monument. Game time is 8:05 PM CDT.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Chad Costello: "Playing shorthanded on the road tonight, coming up with that win was an incredible effort from our guys. They showed so much character. Peressini played great. Also, very happy for Jakov Novak, on his first pro hat trick. Just a great team effort, I'm very proud of them."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - J. Novak

2. RC - I. Nikolaev

3. ALN - L. Peressini

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.