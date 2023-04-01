Thunder Suffers 6-3 Setback in Utah

April 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - Entering the third period tied at three, Utah scored three times to skate away with a 6-3 win over Wichita on Friday night at the Maverik Center.

Jay Dickman, Peter Bates and Jason Pineo provided the offense for the Thunder.

Pineo put the Thunder on the board with a shorthanded goal at 10:59 of the opening period. Connor Walters fired a clearing attempt up the ice. Pineo outraced the Utah defenseman and beat Lukas Parik through the five-hole for his second goal of the year.

Aaron Thow tied it at 16:18 with a one-timer from the deep slot.

At 19:14, Tarun Fizer came out of the penalty box and potted his 25th of the season to give the Grizzlies a 2-1 advantage.

Early in the second, Brandon Cutler put home a long rebound after Fizer rang it off of Roman Basran's blocker and made it 3-1.

Dickman cut the lead to 3-2 with a power play goal at 4:37. He found a rebound off a shot from Brayden Watts and tallied his 24th of the season.

At 5:48, Bates intercepted a pass in the middle of the Utah zone, came in all alone and beat Parik to tie the game at three.

Tyler Penner recorded the game-winner at 11:47 of the third. Fizer came down on a two-on-one chance and put a shot on net. Penner got to a loose puck and beat Basran for his 12th of the year.

Jordan Martel connected on a one-timer at 12:58 to make it 5-3.

The Thunder pulled Basran with just over a minute to go, but Cameron Wright found an empty-net at 19:42 to make it 6-3.

Wichita went 1-for-5 on the power play. Utah was 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

Dickman has three goals in his last two games. Pineo has goals in back-to-back contests. Bates has goals in three-straight. Watts has six points in four games since returning to the lineup. Cole MacDonald has six assists over his last three games.

The two teams play one final time on Saturday night at 8:10 to close the season-series.

Our annual Education Day Game, presented by Butler Community College and Golden Plains Credit Union, is coming soon. If you're a teacher or work with a local school, contact our office and ask for Tucker to bring your class out as we host the Tulsa Oilers at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5. Click here to buy tickets.

Autism Acceptance Night, presented by Wichita State University Communications Sciences and Disorders, is nearing as well. Join us on Friday, April 7 as we host the Rapid City Rush. We'll create a more sensory friendly environment for the game, reduce the lighting and loud music and more as we raise acceptance for those with Autism.

For just $20, get a ticket to the game and a limited-edition Autism Acceptance Night t-shirt. Use the code ACCEPT when you check out.

Looking to bring the family? Take advantage of our Ollie's Family Four Pack for April 7. Get four tickets, a $20 Ollie's Bargain Outlet gift card and four team photos for just $40. Use the code FUN when you check out. Buy tickets here.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Several outstanding promotions remain on our schedule for the season.

