ECHL Transactions - April 1

April 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 1, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Worcester:

Conor Breen, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Adirondack:

Dajon Mingo, D from Cincinnati

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Isaac Poulter, G assigned by Utica

Delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)

Cincinnati:

Add Nick Nardella, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Ryan Wheeler, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Matt Berry, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Nathan Staios, D activated from reserve

Delete Xavier Cormier, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Miles Gendron, D activated from reserve

Delete Joseph Leahy, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add William Knierim, F activated from reserve

Delete Zane Franklin, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Delete Mason McCarty, F suspended by team

Jacksonville:

Add Olof Lindbom, G activated from reserve

Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Coale Norris, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Saigeon, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Owen Norton, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Patrick Shea, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Pavel Gogolev, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach O'Brien, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Justin Allen, D signed contract, transferred from ATO

Add Regan Cavanagh, F signed contract, transferred from ATO

Add Eric Cooley, F activated from reserve

Delete Regan Cavanagh, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Eric Esposito, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Rory Kerins, F activated from reserve

Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Ryan Kenny, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Add Colin Doyle, F activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Charlie Curti, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Add Gordi Myer, D activated from reserve

Add John Albert, F activated from reserve

Delete Patrick McGrath, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Lowney, D placed on reserve

Delete Simon Denis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Cedric Montminy, F activated from reserve

Delete Cedric Lacroix, F placed on reserve

Utah: Delete Victor Bartley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/25)

Delete Johnny Walker, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)

Wheeling:

Add Sebastian Dirven, D activated from reserve

Add Wyllum Deveaux, F activated from reserve

Delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F placed on reserve

Delete Brooklyn Kalmikov, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Trevor Cosgrove, D assigned by Bridgeport

Add Ryan DaSilva, D added to active roster (claimed from Wheeling)

Add Billy Jerry, F activated from reserve

Delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on reserve

Delete Reece Newkirk, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.