ECHL Transactions - April 1
April 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 1, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Worcester:
Conor Breen, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Adirondack:
Dajon Mingo, D from Cincinnati
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Isaac Poulter, G assigned by Utica
Delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)
Cincinnati:
Add Nick Nardella, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Ryan Wheeler, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Matt Berry, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Nathan Staios, D activated from reserve
Delete Xavier Cormier, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Miles Gendron, D activated from reserve
Delete Joseph Leahy, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add William Knierim, F activated from reserve
Delete Zane Franklin, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Delete Mason McCarty, F suspended by team
Jacksonville:
Add Olof Lindbom, G activated from reserve
Delete Charles Williams, G placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Coale Norris, F activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Saigeon, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Owen Norton, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Patrick Shea, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Pavel Gogolev, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach O'Brien, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Justin Allen, D signed contract, transferred from ATO
Add Regan Cavanagh, F signed contract, transferred from ATO
Add Eric Cooley, F activated from reserve
Delete Regan Cavanagh, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Eric Esposito, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Rory Kerins, F activated from reserve
Delete Jason Horvath, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Ryan Kenny, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Add Colin Doyle, F activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Charlie Curti, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids
Add Gordi Myer, D activated from reserve
Add John Albert, F activated from reserve
Delete Patrick McGrath, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Lowney, D placed on reserve
Delete Simon Denis, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Cedric Montminy, F activated from reserve
Delete Cedric Lacroix, F placed on reserve
Utah: Delete Victor Bartley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/25)
Delete Johnny Walker, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)
Wheeling:
Add Sebastian Dirven, D activated from reserve
Add Wyllum Deveaux, F activated from reserve
Delete Keltie Jeri-Leon, F placed on reserve
Delete Brooklyn Kalmikov, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Trevor Cosgrove, D assigned by Bridgeport
Add Ryan DaSilva, D added to active roster (claimed from Wheeling)
Add Billy Jerry, F activated from reserve
Delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on reserve
Delete Reece Newkirk, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
