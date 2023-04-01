Revenge for the Lions

April 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







It was clear from the get-go that our Lions were out for revenge after Friday night's humbling loss to the Royals in Reading. Trois-Rivières' Nicolas Larivière even dropped the gloves with Reading's Brendan Hoffman after only two minutes had gone by in the period. The Royals were then penalized twice in a span of 20 seconds, which ultimately led to the Lions capitalizing on a power play opportunity. A bad tripping penalty committed by Lions' assistant captain Anthony Beauregard gave the Royals a power play of their own, and they too used the opportunity wisely to tie the game at 1-1 via a Shane Sellar goal. At the 16:14 mark of the period Trois-Rivières' Matthew Barron doubled the Lions' lead with a top-right corner shot.

The Lions ratcheted their offense up a notch in the second period registering 13 shots on goal. After eight minutes of play Trois-Rivières' Cedric Montminy - playing for the first time after missing the past two games - scored the only goal of the period. All the while, Lions' goaltender William Lavallière made some key saves, not giving the Royals a chance to get back into the game. The referees also kept their whistles in their pockets, as no penalties were called in the period.

It was a scoreless third period, but the penalty box was well-occupied as five penalties were given before the period was half over. The Royals tried, but couldn't, shake off the Lions defending as the period wore on. Trois-Rivières prevailed, 3-1, and Lavallière recorded his first professional victory in his first game with the Lions!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.