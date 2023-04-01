Strong Third Period Leads to Grizzlies' 6-3 Victory

West Valley City, Utah - Tarun Fizer and Brandon Cutler each scored 1 goal and 2 assists to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 6-3 win over the Wichita Thunder on a Friday night at Maverik Center.

The Grizzlies held a slight edge over the Thunder in the first period, with 16 shots to witchitas 14. The Thunder's Jason Pineo scored a shorthanded goal 10:59 into the contest. Utah tied it up 16:18 as Aaron Thow scored on a one timer from the high slot. 19:14 in Tarun Fizer scored from the left circle to give Utah a 2-1 lead.

Just 11 seconds into the second Grizzlies forward Brandon Cutler found the back of the net as Utah took a 3-1 lead. Jay Dickman got a power play goal 4:37 in. Peter Bates tied the game 5:48 in unassisted. The score was tied 3-3 after 2 periods.

The Grizzlies came out buzzing in the third as Tyler Penner scored at 11:47. Penner's goal turned out to be the game winner. Jordan Martel added some insurance 12:58 from the left wing. Cameron Wright added an empty netter with 18 seconds left to complete the scoring as Utah scored 3 unanswered to earn their 9th straight win over the Thunder.

Lukas Parik gets the win in net as he saved 31 of 34. Roman Basran saved 41 of 47 for the Thunder. Utah has taken 205 shots in 4 games vs Wichita this season.

The Grizzlies will face off against the Thunder on Saturday night at Maverik Center. Face-off is at 7:10 pm.

Three stars of the game:

Tarun Fizer (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

Tyler Penner (Utah) - GWG 11:47 into the third period.

Brandon Cutler (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

