Royals Rev into Saturday Showdown with Lions on Motor Sports Night

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (38-22-5-0) proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a four-game home stand with a three-game series against the Trois-Rivières Lions (25-37-3-0). Reading clinched their 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff berth on Friday, March 31 and now continue the weekend series on Saturday, April 1 at 4:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game features a Motor Sports Night promotional game presented by Schaeffer's Motor Sports with a block party on Penn St. beginning at 1 PM with vehicles on display to see and take pictures with! Be one of the first 1,500 fans to enter the arena for a Royals' racing rally towel giveaway.

as well as see the debut of specialty Motor Sports Night themed jerseys worn by the Royals in the game.

Motor Sports Night replica jerseys are available for purchase in the Lions Den team store as well as on the Royals team store site here! The specialty jerseys worn by Royals players in the game will be available in an online auction available on Handbid until Sunday, April 2 at 9 PM. Click here to bid on special game worn Motor Sports Night jerseys by your favorite Royals!

Enjoy Slapshot Saturdays $2 off craft beers from 3-4:00 p.m. at select locations around the concourse and a pre-game photo opportunity on the green ice with Slapshot from 3-3:15 PM under section 109.

Tickets to the game and a list of the full promotional game schedule is available at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Royals Right Now:

Reading hoists a 38-22-5-0 record after .defeating Trois-Rivières in their previous game on Friday, March 31, 6-2, at Santander Arena. Max Newton, Jacob Gaucher and Colin Felix each scored two goals while earned his seventh-straight win in goal with 24 saves on 26 shots faced (18-5-0).

The Royals are 11-5-3-1 against Trois-Rivières all-time with points in six of their last eight meetings at Santander Arena. Prior to the series opener, he Royals fell to the Lions in their previous meeting on Wednesday, March 8 at the Colisée Vidéotron. The Royals took the first two games of the four-game series against the Lions with a 7-5 victory on Friday, March 3 and 5-1 win on Saturday, March 4. Prior to the series, Reading defeated the Lions, 3-1, on Wednesday, January 25. The Royals swept the Lions in back-to-back games to open the season series on Friday, December 16th (2-0 W) and on Saturday, December 17th (4-2 W).

The Royals have outscored the Lions in goals with 32 goals scored to Trois-Rivières' 21 this season. The Royals have won five of their last seven meetings with Trois-Rivières.

Reading (81 pts) became the second team in the Eastern Conference and sixth team overall to secure a Kelly Cup Playoff berth this season. The Royals hold second place in the North Division with a four-point lead over the Maine Mariners (77 pts) in the standings. Newfoundland leads the North Division and Eastern Conference standings with a 42-20-2-0 record and became the first team in the Eastern Conference to clinch a Kelly Cup Playoff berth on Saturday, March 18. Maine holds third place with a 37-24-2-1 record and wins in four of their last five games. Worcester ranks fourth in the standings with a 33-30-3-0 record while Adirondack (28-26-9-2) holds a fourteen-point lead over Trois-Rivières (25-76-3-0) for fifth place in the division. Norfolk sits at the bottom of the North Division and Eastern Conference with 19 wins in 65 games (19-41-2-3).

Trois-Rivières entered the series on a three-game point streak (2-0-1) after defeating the Worcester Railers in their previous game on Wednesday, March 29 in overtime, 5-4. The Lions have earned a point in four of their last six games (3-2-1) and has dropped seven of their last nine games on the road. Forward Brett Stapley leads the Lions in assists (37) and points (47) while forward Anthony Beauregard leads the club in goals with 23.

A few Royals captured milestones and achieved distinguished rankings in the league in their series opener against Trois-Rivières:

Streaks:

Forward Jacob Gaucher is on an eight-game point streak (5g-8a)

Forward Charlie Gerard is on a four-game point streak (2g-7a)

Forward Max Newton is on a four-game point streak (5g-2a)

Milestones:

Forward Jacob Gaucher improved his career-high point streak to eight games

Forward Ryan Finnegan earned an assist in his professional debut

Forward Charlie Gerard set a single-game ECHL career-high at three assists

Player Rankings:

Forward Charlie Gerard is ninth in the league in points (67)

Gerard is third in the league in shots on goal (269)

Forward Max Newton is tied for 13th in the league in points (65)

Among rookies, Newton is third among rookies in goals (30), fourth in points (65), and tied for third in shots on goal (203)

Defenseman Colin Felix is tied for second among rookies in major penalties (9) and is fourth in penalty minutes (131)

Captain Garrett McFadden is tied for ninth among defensemen in points (41)

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for 7th among defensemen in points (43)

Millman is tied for second among defenseman in game-winning goals (2)

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

