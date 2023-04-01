Growlers Shutout Admirals 3-0
April 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers concluded their road trip on a positive note as they took out the Norfolk Admirals 3-0 on Saturday night at the Norfolk Scope.
Brett Budgell finally broke the deadlock with 10 seconds remaining in the middle frame before Brandon Kruse added a second shorthanded and Todd Skirving reached the 30 goal mark with a late empty net tally. Luke Cavallin made 28 stops at the other end to secure the 3-0 win and his second professional shutout.
Newfoundland return home to host the Trois-Rivières Lions next Friday night.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - L. Cavallin
2. NFL - B. Kruse
3. NFL - B. Budgell
