Thunder Trail Railers by One Point After 3-1 Win

April 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







WORCESTER - Isaac Poulter made 32 saves as the Adirondack Thunder took down the Worcester Railers, 3-1, on Saturday night from DCU Center.

Sebastian Vidmar scored 5:04 into the game on the power play to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Vidmar took a pass from Shane Harper and fired a shot by goaltender Henrik Tikkanen for his 11th of the year. Shane Harper and Ryan Orgel were awarded the assists.

Late in the first, Kyle Hallbauer hit Matt Jennings with a breakaway pass, and he beat Tikkanen through the legs for a 2-0 lead. The goal was Jennings' third of the year and Adirondack took the two-goal lead into the second period.

Worcester got one back 12:44 into the second period as Nolan Vesey scored on the power play. The goal was Vesey's 12th of the season from Liam Coughlin and Steve Jandric and the Thunder took a 2-1 lead into the third period.

In the third, Travis Broughman scored an empty-net goal to seal a 3-1 victory. Isaac Poulter recorded the win with 32 saves on 33 shots. With the victory, the Thunder trail Worcester by one point for the final playoff spot.

