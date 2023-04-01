Fossier Nets a Pair in 4-2 Loss to Tulsa

PORTLAND, ME - Mitch Fossier scored twice while Michael DiPietro made 40 stops, but the Mariners fell 4-2 to the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Three Oilers players netted their first professional goals in the game.

Tulsa rookie Kalvyn Watson was the first to do it when he opened the scoring just 2:30 into the game, sneaking snuck a shot under Michael DiPietro from the bottom of the right wing circle. Like Friday, the Mariners struggled to get much going in the opening period, and were outshot 15-5.

Consecutive penalties by the Oilers granted the Mariners an early second period 5-on-3. They cashed in at 3:18 when Mitch Fossier one-timed home a pass from Reid Stefanson that just slid its way though goaltender Riley Morris. The Mariners penalty kill came up big twice to keep the game tied at one heading to the third.

The tie was broken by Dante Zapata at 5:01 of the third period when he jammed a loose puck home that was sitting under the pad of DiPietro. The Mariners attempted to freeze the puck under their netminder but the referee deemed that it was playable. Exactly four minutes later, the Oilers struck again, when defenseman Cameron Supryka finished a give-and-go pass from Michael Farren, stretching the lead to 3-1. With just under six minutes to play, Fossier netted his second of the game, taking a pass from Tim Doherty and quickly hammering it past Morris. A late Oilers penalty gave the Mariners a 6-on-4 advantage but Tristan Crozier hit an empty net goal from just inside the Tulsa blue line to seal the 4-2 final.

DiPietro was fantastic, stopped 40 of 43 shots. Morris had an easier night, making 21 saves on 23 Mariners offerings. The Mariners will have to wait at least another day to clinch a playoff spot, but will have the chance to do so with a win tomorrow if Adirondack defeats Worcester or loses in regulation.

