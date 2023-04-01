Game Two of Three in Reading this Afternoon

The Lions and Royals will square off in the second game of the teams' three-games-in-three-days series this afternoon at 4:00 p.m. at Santander Arena in Reading. The Royals recorded the first win of the series last night with a 6-2 triumph over Trois-Rivières. Although the Lions are officially eliminated from playoff contention, there's still plenty to play for in the team's remaining seven games of the season, and we're anticipating Trois-Rivières' pride to be on full display.

Players to watch

The Lions' Cole Gallant knows the secret to scoring is putting pucks on the net. Last night he recorded five shots on goal, leading the team in that category. The newcomer also registered his first point with the Lions, providing an assist on Brett Stapley's goal.

Reading's Max Newton was the first star on Friday night, recording two goals and one assist. He has 30-35-65 totals this season in 60 games.

