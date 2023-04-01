Thunder Looks to Salvage Road Trip Tonight in Utah

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes a six-game road trip tonight at 8:10 p.m. in Utah against the Grizzlies.

Tonight is the third of three-straight meetings between the two teams. Tonight is also is the fifth and final meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Grizzlies. All-time, Wichita is 12-27-6 against Utah and 2-15-4 on the road against the Grizzlies.

Last night, Utah used a strong third period to grab a crucial 6-3 win against the Thunder. With the loss, Wichita drops into fourth place with 66 points, tied with Allen in points, but below the Americans due to winning percentage. Kansas City, Allen and Utah all have games in hand on the Thunder, which makes tonight's game extremely important for the playoff push.

Cole MacDonald added an assist last night against Utah. He is tied for first in the league in points by a defenseman with 51. He has two or more assists in four of his last six games. MacDonald is first in the league in power play assists with 26.

Jay Dickman returned to the lineup on Wednesday night after missing five games. He tallied his third goal in the last two games last night. Dickman needs three points to equal his career-high from a year ago where he had 58 points in 65 games.

Jason Pineo recorded his first shorthanded goal of his career last nigt. The rookie forward from Niagara University has goals in back-to-back games.

Peter Bates recorded his 17th goal of the season on Friday. The rookie forward has goals in three-straight contests. He has 33 points (17g, 16a) in 64 games this year.

Brayden Watts added an assist last night, giving him points in four-straight games since returning to the lineup last week. (1g, 5a).

THUNDERBOLTS...Michal Stinil is eighth in scoring (72)... Connor Walters added his 12th assist of the season last night...Quinn Preston is fifth with 14 power play goals...Gavin Gould has nine points in 12 games since coming over from Allen...Mark Liwiski is third in the league in penalty minutes (187)...Wichita is 19-7-3 when scoring first...Wichita is second at home on the power play (27.9%)...Wichita is third overall on the penalty kill (84.1%)...

UTAH NOTES - Johnny Walker is fourth in the league in penalty minutes (171)...Cameron Wright is tied for first in the league in minor penalties (47), first in game-winning goals (8) and fourth in shots (255)...Tarun Fizer is third among rookies with 10 power play goals and third among rookies with 203 shots...Utah is 21-6-0 when scoring first...Utah is being outscored 82-60 in the third period...Utah is 13-1-0 when leading after one...

