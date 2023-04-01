Admirals Fall to Growlers in Front of Season-High Crowd

NORFOLK, VA -- Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club fell to the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday night, 3-0

Following last night's brilliant performance, the Admirals were unable to get anything going on Saturday night against Newfoundland. The game was gridlocked at zero for the first 39 minutes until Newfoundland found the back of the net with nine seconds remaining in the second period to go up by one. The Admirals had a chance to tie the game just 36 seconds into the third period, but the goal was disallowed. The Growlers then added one more goal with 13:43 left to play to increase their lead. With less than two minutes to play, Newfoundland added another goal on an empty net to go up by three.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRAL

Tomas Vomacka- With 27 saves on 29 shots faced, Vomacka had an strong performance between the pipes for the Admirals.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Admirals are back in action on Friday, April 7th as they take on the Reading Royals in the last home series of the season.

