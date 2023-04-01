Admirals Fall to Growlers in Front of Season-High Crowd
April 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA -- Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club fell to the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday night, 3-0
Following last night's brilliant performance, the Admirals were unable to get anything going on Saturday night against Newfoundland. The game was gridlocked at zero for the first 39 minutes until Newfoundland found the back of the net with nine seconds remaining in the second period to go up by one. The Admirals had a chance to tie the game just 36 seconds into the third period, but the goal was disallowed. The Growlers then added one more goal with 13:43 left to play to increase their lead. With less than two minutes to play, Newfoundland added another goal on an empty net to go up by three.
ADMIRABLE ADMIRAL
Tomas Vomacka- With 27 saves on 29 shots faced, Vomacka had an strong performance between the pipes for the Admirals.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Admirals are back in action on Friday, April 7th as they take on the Reading Royals in the last home series of the season.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 1, 2023
- Royals' Point Streak Snapped in Saturday Loss to Lions, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Fuel Fall to Toledo in Thriller - Indy Fuel
- Murdaca Makes 49 Saves as Gladiators Lose a Heartbreaker - Atlanta Gladiators
- Back-to-Back Shutouts Prime Stingrays for Sunday Clinch - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Sunk in Third Period by Ghost Pirates - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Railers Dominate But Fall to Thunder, 3-1 - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Reenters Win Column as Hawkins Sets New Walleye Record - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Pepper The Net, But Come Up Short In Cincinnati - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Trail Railers by One Point After 3-1 Win - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Fall to Heartlanders at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals Fall to Growlers in Front of Season-High Crowd - Norfolk Admirals
- Three First Professional Goals Lift Oilers Over Mariners - Tulsa Oilers
- Growlers Shutout Admirals 3-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Fossier Nets a Pair in 4-2 Loss to Tulsa - Maine Mariners
- Revenge for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Looks to Salvage Road Trip Tonight in Utah - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - April 1 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: April 1, 2023 Wichita at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Looking for Their Third Straight Win - Allen Americans
- Game Two of Three in Reading this Afternoon - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- A Game to Forget in Reading - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Rev into Saturday Showdown with Lions on Motor Sports Night - Reading Royals
- Thunder Suffers 6-3 Setback in Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Americans' Rookie Shines in Overtime Win - Allen Americans
- Strong Third Period Leads to Grizzlies' 6-3 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Gladiators Come Up Short to Savannah - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Thump Lions to Clinch Berth in 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, 6-2 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.