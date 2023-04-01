Royals' Point Streak Snapped in Saturday Loss to Lions, 3-1

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (38-23-5-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Trois-Rivières Lions (26-37-3-0), 3-1, on Saturday, April 1 at Santander Arena. The Royals hold a four-point divisional lead over Maine for second place in the North Division. Matt Vernon (0-1-0) suffered the loss in his professional debut with 23 saves on 26 shots faced. William Lavallière (1-0-0) earned his first professional career win in net for Trois-Rivières with 27 saves on 28 shots faced.

Trois-Rivières broke out of the first period with a one-goal lead after scoring two of the game's opening three goals in the first period. Cole Gallant blasted a one-timer from the left face-off circle past Vernon to score the game's opening goal 6:56 into regulation. Gallant's first professional career goal was Trois-Rivières' lone power play goal of the game on five man-advantage opportunities.

Reading evened the score on Shane Sellar's team-leading ninth power play goal of the season. Sellar settled a pass from Alec Butcher and snapped the puck past Lavallière to net his 17th goal of the season 11:20 into the first period.

Matthew Barron put the Lions back in front on a shot from the slot on a saucer pass from William Lemay. Barron's eighth goal of the season proved to be the game-winning goal as Lemay earned his second point of the series (1g-1a). The Lions carried their one-goal lead up until the 11:16 mark of the middle frame when Cedric Montminy scored an insurance goal to extend Trois-Rivières' lead to two, 3-1.

The Royals were held to a game low six shots in the third period and failed to convert on two power plays in the final frame of regulation. The Royals were held scoreless in consecutive periods for the first time since they fell to Trois-Rivières on Wednesday, March 8. In both games, Sellar recorded the lone goal of the contest for Reading.

The Royals outshot the Lions with 28 shots to Trois-Rivières' 26 in the game. Reading fell to the Lions for the third time this season (6-3) and hold an all-time record against Trois-Rivières of 11-6-3-1.

The Royals conclude their four-game homestand on Sunday, April 2 against the Lions at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features the Battle of the Badges promotional game.

