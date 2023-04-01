Murdaca Makes 49 Saves as Gladiators Lose a Heartbreaker
April 1, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators (33-27-6-1) surged to a 2-0 lead after twenty minutes of play, but it was the Florida Everblades (36-21-4-4) scoring two-late goals to hand the Gladiators a heartbreaking 4-3 loss Saturday night in Duluth, Georgia.
Highlights of Atlanta's 4-3 loss to Florida.
First Star: Sean Josling (FLA) - 2 goals
Second Star: John McCarron (FLA) - 2 assists
Third Star: Joe Murdaca (ATL) - 49 saves
Atlanta opened the scoring with just over five-minutes remaining in the first period to jump out to a 1-0 lead (14:35). Michal Mrazik burst into the Everblades zone and blasted home his eighth-goal of the season.
The Gladiators doubled their lead late in the first period to take a 2-0 advantage into the first intermission (19:04). Mike Pelech redirected a Tim Davison shot in front of the Everblades net for his 16th goal of the season.
Florida got on the board midway through the second period to make it a 2-1 game (13:27).
The Everblades tied the game with just over eight-minutes remaining in the third period to make the score 2-2 (11:18).
The Gladiators continued to push and grabbed a 3-2 lead with just under seven-minutes to play in the third period (13:19). Mike Pelech found a wide open Cody Sylvester who made no mistake, scoring his 33rd goal of the year.
Florida did not wait long to find an equalizer as they tied the game 3-3 just over a minute later (14:41).
The Everblades shocked the Gladiators as they pulled ahead just sixteen-seconds later to grab their first lead of the night 4-3 (14:57).
Cam Johnson made 27 saves in the victory for Florida, while Joe Murdaca made 49 saves on 53 shots in the loss for Atlanta.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 1, 2023
- Idaho Wins Brabham Cup as ECHL Regular-Season Champion - ECHL
- Royals' Point Streak Snapped in Saturday Loss to Lions, 3-1 - Reading Royals
- Fuel Fall to Toledo in Thriller - Indy Fuel
- Murdaca Makes 49 Saves as Gladiators Lose a Heartbreaker - Atlanta Gladiators
- Back-to-Back Shutouts Prime Stingrays for Sunday Clinch - South Carolina Stingrays
- Swamp Rabbits Sunk in Third Period by Ghost Pirates - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Railers Dominate But Fall to Thunder, 3-1 - Worcester Railers HC
- Toledo Reenters Win Column as Hawkins Sets New Walleye Record - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Pepper The Net, But Come Up Short In Cincinnati - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Trail Railers by One Point After 3-1 Win - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Fall to Heartlanders at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals Fall to Growlers in Front of Season-High Crowd - Norfolk Admirals
- Three First Professional Goals Lift Oilers Over Mariners - Tulsa Oilers
- Growlers Shutout Admirals 3-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Fossier Nets a Pair in 4-2 Loss to Tulsa - Maine Mariners
- Revenge for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Looks to Salvage Road Trip Tonight in Utah - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - April 1 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: April 1, 2023 Wichita at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Looking for Their Third Straight Win - Allen Americans
- Game Two of Three in Reading this Afternoon - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- A Game to Forget in Reading - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Rev into Saturday Showdown with Lions on Motor Sports Night - Reading Royals
- Thunder Suffers 6-3 Setback in Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Americans' Rookie Shines in Overtime Win - Allen Americans
- Strong Third Period Leads to Grizzlies' 6-3 Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Gladiators Come Up Short to Savannah - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Thump Lions to Clinch Berth in 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs, 6-2 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.