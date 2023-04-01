Murdaca Makes 49 Saves as Gladiators Lose a Heartbreaker

DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators (33-27-6-1) surged to a 2-0 lead after twenty minutes of play, but it was the Florida Everblades (36-21-4-4) scoring two-late goals to hand the Gladiators a heartbreaking 4-3 loss Saturday night in Duluth, Georgia.

First Star: Sean Josling (FLA) - 2 goals

Second Star: John McCarron (FLA) - 2 assists

Third Star: Joe Murdaca (ATL) - 49 saves

Atlanta opened the scoring with just over five-minutes remaining in the first period to jump out to a 1-0 lead (14:35). Michal Mrazik burst into the Everblades zone and blasted home his eighth-goal of the season.

The Gladiators doubled their lead late in the first period to take a 2-0 advantage into the first intermission (19:04). Mike Pelech redirected a Tim Davison shot in front of the Everblades net for his 16th goal of the season.

Florida got on the board midway through the second period to make it a 2-1 game (13:27).

The Everblades tied the game with just over eight-minutes remaining in the third period to make the score 2-2 (11:18).

The Gladiators continued to push and grabbed a 3-2 lead with just under seven-minutes to play in the third period (13:19). Mike Pelech found a wide open Cody Sylvester who made no mistake, scoring his 33rd goal of the year.

Florida did not wait long to find an equalizer as they tied the game 3-3 just over a minute later (14:41).

The Everblades shocked the Gladiators as they pulled ahead just sixteen-seconds later to grab their first lead of the night 4-3 (14:57).

Cam Johnson made 27 saves in the victory for Florida, while Joe Murdaca made 49 saves on 53 shots in the loss for Atlanta.

