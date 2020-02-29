K-Wings Explode for Eight Goals in Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, MO - A hat trick from Justin Taylor highlighted an eight-goal explosion Saturday as the Kalamazoo Wings (22-26-7-1) routed the Kansas City Mavericks (24-30-3-1), 8-2 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Shortly after failing to convert on a 5-on-3 power play opportunity, the K-Wings converted at even strength when Josh Teves clanked a shot off the post and into the net from the top of the left circle to make it 1-0. Kalamazoo carried that lead into the locker room after 20 minutes, with a shots advantage of 17-6.

Kalamazoo broke the score wide open with four straight goals in the second period. Taylor snuck a shot under Tyler Parsons' glove on a 2-on-1 from the right circle 29 seconds into the frame to make it 2-0. Brennan Sanford then fought off a Mavericks defender at the blue line to earn a breakaway goal, and Cory Dunn responded shortly thereafter with a wrist shot from the right wing that snuck in under the blocker.

Kansas City pulled Parsons with the score 4-0 and replaced him with Nick Schneider six and a half minutes into the middle frame. Taylor added his second of the period to make it 5-0 when he redirected a slap pass from Mitch Eliot into the top of the net. The Mavericks spoiled Jake Hildebrand's second straight shutout bid when Matt Schmalz scored on a late breakaway to bring the score to 5-1 before the end of 40 minutes.

Taylor completed his hat trick 49 seconds into the third period to open Kalamazoo's lead back to five. Justin Kovacs made it 7-1 with a tap-in at the end of a give-and-go with Austin Farley. Kansas City scored once more, when Ryan Galt threw a wrist shot through a screen, but Sanford added his second of the game to complete the K-Wings' most lopsided win of the season.

The K-Wings next head to Cincinnati for a 7:35 p.m. tilt against the Cyclones Wednesday at Heritage Bank Center. Catch all the action on 1660 AM in Kalamazoo or online on ECHL TV, with pregame coverage starting at 7:15 p.m.

