No Miracle for Railers in 3-1 Loss to South Carolina on Miracle on Ice Night

February 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers HC(19-34-4-0, 42pts) played game number 2 of the home three in three weekend and fell 3-1 to the South Carolina Stingrays (42-11-3-1, 88pts)in front of 5,140 fans at the DCU Center on Friday night for Miracle On Ice Night. The Railers close out the weekend Sunday, March 1 for a Kid's Giveaway Sunday and Girl Scouts Night playing host to the Reading Royals at 3pm.

The South Carolina Stingrays scored three unanswered goals from Kristofers Bidnulis (1-0-1), Cam Askew (1-0-1), and Scott Davidson (1-0-1) while Logan Thompson made 29 saves in net for the win. Tyler Poulsen (1-0-1) score the lone Railers goal while Jakub Skarek was exceptional in net making 33 saves in the loss.

It took Worcester just 1:48 into the game to get the first score when Tyler Poulsen (12th) would clean up a rebound in front of Logan Thompson as both his line mates Brennan Feasey and Eddie Matsushima would collect assists. Jakub Skarek was perfect in net making 14 saves in net as the Railers took a 1-0 lead into the dressing room after 20 minutes of play.

Worcester was able to muster up just three shots in the second period as South Carolina got the only goal of the frame coming from Kristofers Bindulis (6th) 93 seconds into the period when he tucked one by Jakub Skarek on the far post. Worcester was outshot 12-3 in the middle stanza but were all square at 1-1 with South Carolina through 40 minutes of play.

Cameron Askew (11th) gave the Stingrays their first lead of the game at 3:23 when he roofed it over the left shoulder over Jakub Skarek from the right dot at 3:23 to take a 2-1 advantage. Scott Davidson (1st) put the icing on the cake for South Carolina with his first pro goal at 11:58 taking a 3-1 lead. The lead would hold for the Stingrays as they prevailed 3-1.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Jakub Skarek (33 saves, Loss) 2nd star: Scott Davidson (1-0-1) 1st star: Cam Askew (1-0-1).... final shots were 36-30 in favor of Worcester .... Logan Thompson (22-7-1) made 29 saves on 30 shots for South Carolina.... Jakub Skarek (3-9-2) made 29 saves on 30 shots for Worcester while Ian Milosz served as the backup.... Worcester went 0-for-3 on the power play while South Carolina went 0-for-2...., JD Dudek (IR), Kyle Thomas (IR), Yanick Turcotte (IR), Tanner Pond (IR), Dylan Sadowy (IR), Arnaud Durandeau (INJ), Evan Buitenhuis (INJ), Jack Macnee (Ill), and Ivan Chukarov, did not dress for Worcester.... Nic Pierog, Ben Thomson, and Linus Soderstrom are all with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.... Ben Thomson was recalled by Bridgeport Saturday morning.... Justin Murray has now played in 47 straight games.... Brennan Feasey made his pro debut after signing an ATO with the Railers earlier today and wore number 22 and also recorded an assist.... Worcester has 15 games left on the regular season.... The Railers are now 0-4-1-0 all-time vs. the Stingrays and 0-3-0-0 at the DCU Center.

