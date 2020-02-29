ECHL Transactions - February 29
February 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 29, 2020:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Norfolk:
Brady Fleurent, F from Wheeling
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Colby Sissons, D assigned from Binghamton by New Jersey
Delete Brett Beauvais, D placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Tyler Sheehy, F activated from Injured Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Dylan Ferguson, G activated from reserve
Delete Patrick Munson, G placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Zack Andrusiak, F activated from reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Chase Harrison, D activated from reserve
Add Zach Hall, F activated from reserve [2/28]
Delete Dalton Thrower, D placed on reserve [2/28]
Delete Alexis D'Aoust, F recalled by Manitoba [2/28]
Kansas City:
Add Darian Dziurzynski, F activated from reserve
Delete Dave Dziurzysnki, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Jeff Smith, G added to active roster (traded from Utah) [2/28]
Reading:
Add Mike Crocock, D activated from reserve
Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Callum Fryer, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Anselmini, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Emil Larmi, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Ruslan Rakhmatov, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/9)
Wichita:
Add Zachary Borsoi, D activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Olsen, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Brennan Feasey, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Lincoln Griffin, F placed on reserve
Delete Ben Thompson, F recalled by Bridgeport
