ECHL Transactions - February 29

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 29, 2020:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Norfolk:

Brady Fleurent, F from Wheeling

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Colby Sissons, D assigned from Binghamton by New Jersey

Delete Brett Beauvais, D placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Tyler Sheehy, F activated from Injured Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Dylan Ferguson, G activated from reserve

Delete Patrick Munson, G placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Zack Andrusiak, F activated from reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Chase Harrison, D activated from reserve

Add Zach Hall, F activated from reserve [2/28]

Delete Dalton Thrower, D placed on reserve [2/28]

Delete Alexis D'Aoust, F recalled by Manitoba [2/28]

Kansas City:

Add Darian Dziurzynski, F activated from reserve

Delete Dave Dziurzysnki, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Jeff Smith, G added to active roster (traded from Utah) [2/28]

Reading:

Add Mike Crocock, D activated from reserve

Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Callum Fryer, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Anselmini, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Emil Larmi, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Ruslan Rakhmatov, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/9)

Wichita:

Add Zachary Borsoi, D activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Olsen, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Brennan Feasey, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Lincoln Griffin, F placed on reserve

Delete Ben Thompson, F recalled by Bridgeport

