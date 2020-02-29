Grizzlies Get Standings Point in 2-1 OT Loss

Boise, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads forward Marc-Olivier Roy scored the game winning goal 1:01 into overtime as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 2-1 on Friday night at CenturyLink Arena.

Ty Lewis gave Utah a 1-0 lead as he scored on a rebound 5:14 into the game. Lewis now leads the team with 23 goals on the season. Utah suffered only their 5th loss this season when scoring first as they have a 21-3-2 record when they get tally the first goal.

It stayed a 1-0 game for 36 minutes and 51 seconds until Idaho's Brady Norrish scored from the right point for his 5th of the season. Idaho outshot Utah 30 to 25 on the night. Both teams were 0 for 1 on the power play.

In a great goaltending match-up Utah goalie Martin Ouellette saved 28 of 30 while Idaho's Tomas Sholl saved 24 of 25.

Utah has standings points in 9 of their last 11 games and remain in 2nd place in the Mountain division with 76 standings points while Idaho has 73 points. Utah has been a consistently good team on the road with standings points in 21 of 30 away games and a record of 15-9-4-2. Overall the Grizzlies are 33-16-6-4 while Idaho is now 33-17-3-4.

Nick Henry made his Grizzlies debut on Friday. He wore number 15 and had 4 shots on goal. Lewis and Joe Wegwerth also had 4 shots on the night.

The final game of the 3 game series is Saturday night at CenturyLink Arena. Face-off is at 7:00 pm.

3 stars

1. Marc-Olivier Roy (Idaho) - GWG 1:01 into overtime.

2. Brady Norrish (Idaho) - 1 goal, 1 assist. +1. 2 shots.

3. Anthony Nellis (Idaho) - 1 assist. +1. 1 shot.

