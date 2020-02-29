Steelheads Earn Seventh-Straight Home Win in 2-1 Overtime Victory

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (33-17-7) earned their fifth-straight overall win and seventh-consecutive home victory, outlasting the Utah Grizzlies (33-16-10) in a 2-1 overtime win on Friday night at CenturyLink Arena in front of 5,233 fans, the 11th-straight sellout and 17th overall sellout this season.

The Grizzlies found the early tally and held onto the lead for much of the game. At 5:14 of the first period, Grizzlies forward Ty Lewis cashed in on a rebound off a deflection and net front shot for the 1-0 advantage.

From that tally, the Steelheads and Grizzlies played an even rest of the game with barely any give for either side. The two sides split their final two periods in shots at eight each in the second period and nine each in the third frame with only four combined penalties and two total power play chances.

However, in the third period, the Steelheads found their answer early in the frame. Forward Anthony Nellis found a seam to thread a pass from the left corner to the right point, and defenseman Brady Norrish shoveled a knuckling shot toward the net that beat the netminder short side at 2:05, leveling the game at 1-1 to eventually force the stalemate into overtime.

The Steelheads never lost possession in the extra frame, and in the middle of the first shift change, Norrish led forward Marc-Olivier Roy into the left circle for a quick wrist shot and another short side goal at 1:01 of overtime, sealing off the comeback and the extra point in the 2-1 win.

Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (26-8-5) halted 24 of 25 shots in the win, while Grizzlies netminder Martin Ouellette (22-10-4) stopped 28 of 30 shots in the overtime loss.

