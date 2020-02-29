Sissons Reassigned to Thunder Ahead of Saturday Night's Game
February 29, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The New Jersey Devils, NHL affiliate of the Adirondack Thunder, announced the following roster move on Saturday :
- The New Jersey Devils (NHL) have reassigned defenseman Colby Sissons from the Binghamton Devils (AHL) to the Adirondack Thunder (ECHL).
Sissons has 27 points (5 goals, 22 assists) in 43 games for the Thunder this season. This will be Sissons' third reassignment to Adirondack this year. The Edmonton, AB native has played in six games with Binghamton in 2019-20.
The Thunder will be home tonight against the Reading Royals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.
