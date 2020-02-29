Royals Put Away Thunder with Two in the Third, 4-2

Glens Falls, NY - Down to seven forwards entering the third period, the Reading Royals scored the frame's only two goals to complete a 4-2, come-from-behind win at the Adirondack Thunder Saturday at Cool Insuring Arena. Max Willman opened the third-period scoring with his eighth of the season and ninth point of the week at :33 of the third on the man up. Forty-six seconds later, Brayden Low doubled the advantage with a goal on his stomach; dinging a rebound right post after a point shot from Mike Crocock directed off Corey Mackin (2a).

Reading scored three unanswered after falling behind, 2-1. Frank DiChiara redirected in the tying goal in the opening half of the second at the left-slot hash marks. On his 20th of the season, DiChiara extended his stick on a floating shot from David Drake. The puck on edge and bunny-hopped into the cage.

Tom McCollum was brilliant with 13 saves in the first and finished with 24 in the game to improve to 2-1-0-0 with Reading. He aided the Royals in killing off a pair of two-man disadvantages in the first. Eamon McAdam made 22 saves in defeat.

A penalty-filled first period resulted in one power-play goal each. First, the Thunder were awarded four consecutive man ups midway through the first and Conor Riley jammed in a net-front shot for his second of the series at 11:55. The Royals' Eric Knodel responded with seven seconds to go in the first at the slot; Corey Mackin slammed it to Knodel and he snapped it in for his third goal of the month.

The teams again traded goals in the second. At 1:36, Colby Sissons converted a tape-to-tape pass from Mike Szmatula and the Thunder took the lead again before DiChiara started the comeback.

The Royals visit Worcester Sunday at 3:05 p.m. Reading's next home game is Sun., Mar. 8 vs. Brampton at 4:00 p.m. for First Responders Night, pres. by Met-Ed.

Box Score

20 trio

Frank DiChiara's second-period, tying goal was his 20th of the season gives Reading with three players (Ralph Cuddemi, Corey Mackin) at the 20-goal plateau. It also marked the second time in three games a Royals player reached the milestone; Mackin scored his 20th Wednesday vs. Maine.

Cuddemi scored 21 goals in the first two months of the season. Mackin and DiChiara both have excelled in the league rankings. DiChiara entered the game 10th in the league in points and added his 54th of the season on the goal, while Mackin's strike earlier in the week placed him in the top-five of goals by a rookie.

Tied after two, no issue

The Royals improved to 6-2-1-0 when tied after two periods this season, once again jump starting a comeback with a second-period goal. Reading has scored a middle-frame goal in 22 straight games.

Saturday's game marked the ninth come-from-behind win of Reading's season.

Big boy crowd, gutty win

The Royals silenced the Thunder in front of Adirondack's largest home crowd in team history (5,484).

